Women’s Shelters That Need Your Help This Women’s Month 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

March is Women’s History Month—a time to honor the women who have paved the way for social and political change and to continue advocating for gender equality and social justice. To make an impact, we must start by supporting our communities. Here are some ways you can help support women in need this Women’s Month:

Donations:

Women’s shelters are often in need of essential items such as toiletries, cleaning products, non-perishable food items, baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, etc.), hygiene products, and blankets. Donations should be dropped off in person, but it’s a good idea to check your local shelter’s website, if they have one, for any specific drop-off windows or guidelines. If you’re able, shelters also accept monetary donations, typically through online payment platforms found on a shelter’s website.

Volunteering:

Donating your time is just as valuable as making financial or physical contributions. Many non-profit women’s shelters are not only in need of resources but also require people to help with various tasks. To get involved, visit your local shelter’s website to see if they have a volunteer application or an email you can contact to find out more.

Here are some women’s shelters in New York City that could use your support this Women’s Month—and throughout the year!

The Bronx:

Manhattan:

Queens:

Pam’s Place Shelter

Brooklyn:

Women In Need

HELP Brownsville Women’s Center

Beyond just these locations, you can always search Google to find shelters in your hometown or additional locations near you. Supporting women’s shelters is an important way to give back to the community as these places offer a safe space for women who are fleeing domestic violence, experiencing homelessness, or in need of emergency support. By supporting women’s shelters, we help ensure that women have a safe and supportive environment to heal, recover, and regain independence.

Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 and TheHotline.org