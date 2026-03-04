Whether Faux or Vintage, Fur Is In! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: It’s about seventeen degrees outside NYC with the “Real Feel” at about seven. A big snowstorm just hit, and you can barely cross the street (let alone drive on it). And to top it all off, you still need to make your way to class. And while this weather, and the slew of videos anticipating Euro Summer 2026 crossing your FYP, have you longing to be lounging on the beach, let’s not forget that the snow poses an opportunity for fashion. That is right, whether you like it or not, fur is back in. So, dig out your great aunt’s vintage fur coat from the 1970s or find yourself some faux fur at the mall, because we’re going to style 2026’s next fashion trend!

While social media trends certainly pushed fur back into the mainstream circle of fashion influences, in my shopaholic opinion, brands have been bringing back the fur coat/jacket in full swing this winter. Styling such a statement piece, however, can be intimidating as it is often associated with specific aesthetics and trends. While that’s true, fur can be a versatile wardrobe item. Here are two ways of styling fur this winter!

First, don’t complicate the outfit. Drawing on darker colors will make it harder for you to wear fur. But if you are looking for a more daytime, city-day outfit, the idea of ‘less is more’ works perfectly! Your favorite jeans and bodysuit are the best base for your fur jacket. Remember, for a casual, everyday outfit, the fur is the statement. I would opt for a white bodysuit or t-shirt and light-washed jeans in this case. The star of the show will be the Kimchi Blue Tiffany Faux Leather + Faux Fur Trim Jacket! Simply add a cute leather boot or even a kitten heel, and you’re all set for brunch with the girls!

If you want more of the elevated look, the Hallyn Faux Fur Collar Coat is for you. In this case, adding more is the goal. It takes your look from casual and chic to rich and designer. Styling a coat like this with a heeled boot and a backless LBD (little black dress) will make your photos “Pinterest” worthy! Remember, you can never go wrong with an LBD and some black leather boots, but a fur coat takes your look a step further; it adds texture and depth, conveying a sense of luxury and status.

Whatever suits you best, remember that the winter weather doesn’t stop style. Outerwear can be just as fun as your summer wardrobe staples, bringing on layers of depth and texture you’ll miss in the summer. Stay warm, and stay stylish!