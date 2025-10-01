What’s In My Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I did not start using a real purse until about two years ago, and since then, I have accumulated many different essentials that I find to be helpful wherever I go.

As a woman, I like to be prepared for every situation, and sometimes that means having pepper spray on hand. Although I have never used it and may never use it, you never know what might happen. Things can go from good to bad in the blink of an eye, and I find comfort knowing that I have something to defend myself if needed.

In terms of personal care, I ALWAYS have at least one hair tie on me at all times. Whether it is hot, cold, raining, or snowing, a hair tie can be a lifesaver in a pinch. One of my most recent necessities is a travel perfume, specifically the Billie Eilish one. It is guaranteed to turn heads and never ceases to make me feel refreshed. My biggest insecurity is thinking I do not smell good, so having a little something to reassure me and keep me smelling fresh and clean is a must! Similarly, I never leave home without lip gloss! If you are ever feeling a little less confident, I suggest the Summer Fridays Cherry Lip Balm. It has a slight red tint, yet it still looks natural, so it is perfect for both an everyday look and a night-time going out fit.

In terms of more boring accessories, I always carry my wallet and ID with me for obvious reasons. There is never a day that I do not have a Touchland hand sanitizer, because the city is an unforgiving place and germs are everywhere. Occasionally, I will have a pair of earrings or a necklace, just in case the night calls for something more stylish, so I can change on the go! Another one of my favorites is a pack of gum, because bad breath is the epitome of a bad time, and you never know who you will meet out and about in Manhattan.

Whether you have a big or small purse, I suggest adding some of these necessities because they could truly come in handy anywhere! Being prepared is a lifestyle, and you are sure to prove useful to both yourself and anyone else who may be in need of something in your Mary Poppins bag.