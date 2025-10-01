Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
YSL, Prada, Chanel
YSL, Prada, Chanel
Photo by Laura Chouette from Unsplash
Manhattan | Style > Fashion

What’s In My Bag

Allyson Haskins Student Contributor, Manhattan College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I did not start using a real purse until about two years ago, and since then, I have accumulated many different essentials that I find to be helpful wherever I go.
As a woman, I like to be prepared for every situation, and sometimes that means having pepper spray on hand. Although I have never used it and may never use it, you never know what might happen. Things can go from good to bad in the blink of an eye, and I find comfort knowing that I have something to defend myself if needed. 

In terms of personal care, I ALWAYS have at least one hair tie on me at all times. Whether it is hot, cold, raining, or snowing, a hair tie can be a lifesaver in a pinch. One of my most recent necessities is a travel perfume, specifically the Billie Eilish one. It is guaranteed to turn heads and never ceases to make me feel refreshed. My biggest insecurity is thinking I do not smell good, so having a little something to reassure me and keep me smelling fresh and clean is a must! Similarly, I never leave home without lip gloss! If you are ever feeling a little less confident, I suggest the Summer Fridays Cherry Lip Balm. It has a slight red tint, yet it still looks natural, so it is perfect for both an everyday look and a night-time going out fit. 

In terms of more boring accessories, I always carry my wallet and ID with me for obvious reasons. There is never a day that I do not have a Touchland hand sanitizer, because the city is an unforgiving place and germs are everywhere. Occasionally, I will have a pair of earrings or a necklace, just in case the night calls for something more stylish, so I can change on the go! Another one of my favorites is a pack of gum, because bad breath is the epitome of a bad time, and you never know who you will meet out and about in Manhattan. 

Whether you have a big or small purse, I suggest adding some of these necessities because they could truly come in handy anywhere! Being prepared is a lifestyle, and you are sure to prove useful to both yourself and anyone else who may be in need of something in your Mary Poppins bag.

Hi! My names Ally, I’m from a small town in Pennsylvania and I'm currently in my sophomore year at Manhattan University. I am a Marketing and Communications double major with a concentration in PR. I absolutely love traveling, no matter how far or how close the location is as long as its something new. I've been to 48 states, and Maine was my absolute favorite. But, I have 7 siblings so family vacations are a bit stressful, so I'd prefer to go when I'm older. I've written for an environmental magazine called EcoGenZine during high school and have always loved writing since I was a child. I usually find inspiration from TikTok or Pinterest where my collections are growing to be a bit too large. I love taking criticism on my work, oddly, and learning from others' work.