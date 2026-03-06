What Embodying Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Is Actually About 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Following the release of Hulu’s new hit show “Love Story,” which portrays the glamorously toxic and tragic lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, CBK’s iconic fashion style has captivated the internet once again. The classic “model off duty” look portrayed by CBK has never really gone out of style, but the lines at C.O. Bigelow in Greenwich Village are not lying; it’s officially back. However, there are deeper elements to embodying Carolyn Bessette Kennedy than wearing her popular tortoiseshell headband with messy blonde hair. “Embodying” CBK is more about confidence and feminism than it is about luxurious and effortless fashion.

There is no denying that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy was a fashion icon. Much like her late mother-in-law, Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy, she stands out in both the world of fashion and American politics. The “CBK Style” refers to minimalist elegance. CBK was often spotted wearing clean, simple looks that included elements like tailored denim (typically bootcut or straight leg), crisp white tee shirts, sleek silk dresses, thin black sunglasses, and tortoiseshell print. She is often used as inspiration for the “quiet luxury” trend, as she rarely flexed her wealth by refusing to wear outfits that featured logos or obvious branded patterns. When it came to hair and makeup, she focused on enhancing her natural beauty instead of covering it. CBK was the original “clean girl” who favored a glowy, minimalistic hair and makeup look over a “full beat.” Her fashion sense can best be described as timeless.

However, there is more to “embodying” Carolyn Bessette Kennedy than buying an entirely new wardrobe from a sample sale at The Row on West 18th Street. In our current society, there has been a constant rise in young girls taking to the Internet to declare their life’s goal as “marrying a rich man.” The concept of “marrying rich” has gotten increasingly more popular as the economy continues to decline, and inflation continues to skyrocket. Nevertheless, to quote the icon herself, Cher; “Mama, I am a rich man.” Carolyn Bessette Kennedy would not have agreed with the notion of “marrying rich” simply to achieve an aesthetic luxury lifestyle. Despite being married to one of the most influential men in the country in the 1990s (not to mention, the son of late United States President, John F. Kennedy), CBK had a life outside of her relationship.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy graduated from Boston University in 1988 with a degree in elementary education. During her time at Boston University, she had a brief career in modeling, and appeared on the cover of BU’s calendar, “The Girls of B.U.” When she first crossed paths with John F. Kennedy Jr. in New York City, she had already been working a stable job at Calvin Klein for three years, beginning in 1989. While working at a Calvin Klein boutique in Newton, Massachusetts, CBK caught the attention of Susan Sokol, one of the company’s executives. Her talent and passion for fashion lead her to landing the title of Director of Publicity for the brand’s flagship location in Manhattan, and later, she would become the Director of Show Productions. Throughout her career, she worked alongside Calvin Klein’s high-profile clients and oversaw runway events, making an impact on the fashion industry as a whole. Carolyn Bessette Kennedy did not step away from her position until she had to begin planning her wedding to JFK Jr. and continued to work even during her rise to fame.

“Embodying” Carolyn Bessette Kennedy is much more than portraying a style of quiet luxury. Much like her late mother-in-law, Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy, CBK’s career and personal career achievements are often overshadowed by the status of the man she was married to. CBK was much more than just a trophy wife for her husband, and she can be used as a role model for both her fashion taste and her independent mindset. “Marrying rich” is not how CBK came to be the icon that she is remembered as. Despite being married to the son of a former United States president, CBK proved that you can separate yourself from your relationship, forming a personal identity for herself completely detached from John F. Kennedy Jr. So, before you head to C.O. Bigelow in Greenwich Village and ask the cashier where you can buy a tortoiseshell headband, remember that the “CBK attitude” has more layers than just a chic outfit.