Wardrobe Essentials And Where to Shop

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

1) Jeans

Having a good pair of jeans is the best way to start building a wardrobe of essentials. Jeans can be worn for any occasion: hanging out with friends, going out to eat, or even dressing up or down for an event. Some jeans can be pricier than others, but oftentimes, it is easy to find great quality jeans for a fair price. The Low-Rise Grey Baggy Jeans from Hollister is a perfect combination of great quality with an equitable price, with elements of style and comfort. If you prefer high-waisted jeans, The High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans from Old Navy are also a great option.

2) Sports Bras

It may seem like a non-essential, but having a nice sports bra in your wardrobe is perfect for when you exercise, just lounging around, etc. One of my favorites is the Flow Y Bra from Lululemon. The quality and support are great and long lasting, so spending a little more than the typical sports bra is worth it because it will last you years.

3) Leggings

Finding the perfect pair of leggings may sound like an easy task, but every brand makes their leggings differently. Aerie leggings are perfect for any activity you are doing and they make all different types of leggings for a reasonable cost. My personal favorite is the OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Legging. Though they are made for more athleisure activities, they are also great if you are looking for a more comfortable or casual outfit. Additionally, they always have a variety of colors to choose from, so you can pair it with any top to make any outfit.

4) Basic Everyday Shoes

Having a staple pair of everyday shoes that can go along with any outfit is another easy way to build your wardrobe. About a year ago, I got Adidas Sambas and I have worn them almost every day since. While they seem like a basic pair of shoes, having a simpler shoe is essential because they match everything, so it saves a lot of time or stress when putting an outfit together. Another option is the New Balance 574. Similar to the Adidas Sambas, the 574s are a basic shoe that goes with everything, however with more off-white and grey color tones.

5) Plain colored tops

You never know when you will need a basic white or black tee. They can elevate any outfit with other pieces of clothing in your wardrobe. Various brands have made their own versions of the “perfect white tee”, some more expensive than others. For $19, Abercrombie makes their Essential Tee, in different colors and designs. Old Navy also has its own everyday tee, the EveryWear Crew-Neck T-Shirt.

6) Earrings

Silver or gold earrings are a perfect way to add something extra to any outfit. Personally, I love gold hoops, no matter the size, or pearl studs. Pavoi, which is a company on Amazon, offers a great selection of earrings in both silver and gold for reasonable prices, considering its great quality. Evry Jewels is also a great option for earrings and all kinds of jewelry. Their prices are marketed high, however, they almost always have some kind of sale going on so you are rarely paying full price.