Wanna Be Sabrina’s Valentine? Inside the Short n’ Sweet Deluxe NYC Pop-Up!

On Valentine’s Day, Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans in New York City with an exclusive Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) pop-up event at Café-Flor on 8th Avenue. Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) features five brand new tracks — the country-meets-pop anthem Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton), 15 Minutes, the soulful ballad Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Bad Reviews and one re-released bonus track Busy Woman.

Café-Flor, a cozy cafe and espresso bar on 8th Ave, New York, became an intimate floral romantic venue to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition of the GRAMMY-winning album. The line stretched down the block (yes, even in the freezing cold), but over 300 devoted fans made it inside the memorable event filled with music, exclusive merch, and themed drinks and activities. The first-come, first-serve, event treated fans to Sabrina-inspired specialty drinks, such as The Dolly (a classic cappuccino) and the Bad Reviews Americano. The event also featured a vintage photo booth, tarot card readings, and an exclusive merch pop-up—t-shirts to pillows—lined the walls, with limited-edition apparel and collectibles to commemorate the occasion.

​​Sabrina Carpenter reminded us that love and music are always in season. From start to finish, the Short n’ Sweet Deluxe pop-up was the perfect Valentine’s Day treat.