Trisha Paytas’ Broadway Debut?

If you haven’t heard already, it was announced on October 10th that Trisha Paytas will be on Broadway’s Beetlejuice: The Musical from November 4th to November 23rd. She will be in the play for 3 weeks out of the 13 weeks the play is running. I immediately purchased tickets the second I found out because I need to see her. She will be playing the role of Maxine Dean in the Palace Theater in Manhattan, New York City.

Trisha has been creating YouTube videos since 2007 and has accumulated over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 10 million on TikTok. She has appeared on The Tonight Show, Modern Family, and Celebrity Big Brother U.K. Additionally, she has made an appearance in Eminem’s music video for his song “We Made You.” More recently, Trisha went on tour for her own “The Eras of Trish,” which sold out in 30 cities. In February this year, Trisha also did a one-day show called Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, with stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Joy Woods, and Rachel Zegler, where she donated the proceeds to the Entertainment Community Fund. Now, Trisha will be a character in a well-known Broadway play.

I watched her most recent YouTube vlog on her channel, @blndsundoll4mj, titled “I’m joining the cast of Beetlejuice The Musical on Broadway!” In the video, she explains how she got a call about a week after her Broadway show to audition for Beetlejuice. She explains that she got a call about a month ago (at the time of filming this video) saying that they are offering her the role of Maxine Dean. Later in the video, she explains how this has made her very emotional, that in 2019, she was at one of the lowest points of her life mentally, and she is so grateful that she is around now to see herself live out her dreams that she’s had since she was a little girl. She says how we are only here for a short amount of time, and making it out to the other end of ‘mental health hell’, life can be so beautiful, and it’s never too late to make it out and change. She says to never give up on yourself or your dreams. I cannot wait to see how she does in Beetlejuice: The Musical.