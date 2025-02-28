The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

“The Season of Rebirth”

Here are my predictions for the top 5 spring fashion trends of 2025.

Boho Chic

Boho is back but with a little twist. While having some ties to the original Boho style, boho chic offers a more modern and elegant look to the style we know and love. With its versatility, boho chic can accommodate any occasion. This style is unique but easy to accomplish with its staples being lace, leather, fringe, and neutral colors. If you’re looking to give an “effortless cool girl” this spring, boho chic is definitely for you.

Style Guide

If you’re looking for Boho Chic, shop here:

Free People ($$$)

Urban Outfitters ($$)

Thred Up ($)

Studs

Studs, Studs, Stuuuds! The full 70s rocker chic aesthetic is coming back this spring. Studded bags, shoes, tops, and jeans will take a basic look to a whole new level. It is a very subtle touch that can enhance your style.

Style Guide:

If you’re looking for Studs, shop here:

Free People ($$$)

Edikted ($$)

Thred Up ($)

Butter Yellow

Mark my words, butter yellow will be the color of the season. It’s light, fun, and flirty. It offers a pastel vibe that is prominent during the season without being too in your face. Butter yellow can be paired together as a monochromatic look or with white linens and accents. To me, the color screams old money, sophisticated, and elegant which I believe will be the vibe of this season.

Style Guide:

If you’re looking for Butter Yellow, shop here:

ASOS ($$)

Princess Polly ($$)

Zara ($)

PacSun ($)

Polka Dots

I can confidently declare that polka dots will be everywhere this spring. We already saw them making a subtle comeback in the fall but this spring, they will be coming back like never before. Spring symbolizes the season of rebirth and I think that polka dots, with their youthful nature, will also be seeing that. Instead of the child-like vibe we know in love, we will be seeing them in a more classy and elegant fashion- think accent tops, skirts, and dresses.

Style Guide:

If you’re looking for Polka Dots, shop here:

ASOS ($$)

Edikted ($$)

PacSun ($)

Target ($)

Capris

Now hear me out. I think that we all cringe when we think about capris. However, given the return of the skinny jeans, I don’t think capris are far behind. I think a lot of the trends this spring are revivals of old styles and this is one of them. When I say capris, I’m not talking about the early 2000s plaid cargo pants. I think more modesty and sophisticated styles are becoming more popular and capris fall perfectly within those categories. Not only will they be functional given the bipolar weather we experience during spring, but they’re different and in my opinion, classy. They offer a subtle contrast that is guaranteed to make your outfit stand out without taking too much of a risk. Given their versatility, they can be worn with essentially anything and can be fitted in any way according to your comfort level while still achieving the desired style.

Style Guide:

If you’re looking for Capris, shop here:

Urban Outfitters ($$)

Tillys ($)

Target ($)

Thred Up ($)