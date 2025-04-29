To the Dining Room Table: Carmine’s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have found myself at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant a couple of times in the last couple of years, primarily celebrating birthdays. When entering the massive dining room, the walls are covered in black and white portraits of prevalent Italian characters. That, paired with their family-style dishes, emulates the Sunday family dinners that many Italian households experience in their upbringing.

History and Locations

In 1990, Artie Cutler, an American restaurantear, launched his family-style Italian restaurant idea on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, between 90 and 91st street. The Southern Italian cuisine appealed to the area as the restaurant was an immediate hit. The family-style portions appealed to the typical Sunday late afternoon dinners you’d have at your Italian grandma’s house! And that was Cutler’s goal. The Times Square location opened a little bit later in 1992, serving meals in the heart of the theatre district. They further expanded to 4 additional areas: Atlantic City, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and Atlantis, Bahamas. It is important to note that a majority of the locations are surrounded by casinos and popular nightlife, both staples in Italian-American culture. Carmine’s has become a staple in New York City’s well-known restaurants and has maintained the heart and old-Italian feel through modernized times.

Food

My favorite part! All three times I’ve been, I have managed to always return to my usual, fried zucchini and chicken parmigiana, while also rotating in a couple of other appetizers and entrees for a new taste. Firstly, it wouldn’t be an Italian restaurant unless we started with bread on the table. Their homemade tomato and onion focaccia bread is brought over within minutes of sitting down, and you can ask for oil and vinegar for dipping as well! I have recently started getting the caesar salad, which is served as a plate of romaine lettuce with their fresh homemade caesar dressing, and coupled with their homemade garlic croutons, you can also ask to include anchovies if you’d like. However, it is important to pace yourself, salad can fill you up quicker than you realize! I get more and more excited each time I see the fried zucchini coming to the table. The thin shoestring strands of zucchini culminate into a tower, making it harder than you’d think to serve yourself, but the large serving utensils make it easier! A half-cut lemon is added to the plate as well, adding a little bit of sweetness to the saltiness of the breading and grated Romano cheese on top. Additionally, I was recently able to try the penne alla vodka entree, which is served on a platter with ingredients you can see on the plate; the tomatoes, cheese, onions, garlic, and red pepper are visible at first glance. You have the option of adding meat to it: sausage, chicken, veal, etc. Lastly, my favorite dish is the chicken parmigiana: pan-fried breaded chicken over marinara sauce, with mozzarella and Romano cheese melted on top. It is the perfect way to end the meal on a satisfied full stomach, and even future meals if you want leftovers.

Review

Overall, I have loved all of my experiences at Carmine’s. Between the heartwarming hospitality, the heaping servings of food, and the stuffed stomach I have at the end of my visit, really nothing could beat the dining experience that Carmine’s provides. Having been there for multiple celebrations, they really make you feel special. If you haven’t tried Carmine’s yet, make sure to put it on your list; you will not regret it!