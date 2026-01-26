Tips to Securing a 2026 Summer Internship 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding an internship can be tough, especially when you’re scrolling on LinkedIn, and it seems like every person you know already has one. And when you’re already juggling school, extracurriculars, and well, life, it’s really tempting to just push it off. But if you want an internship this summer, starting now will take some pressure off. Here are some tips that will hopefully make the process easier!

First, you’re going to need a resume if you don’t already have one. I personally recommend using the Harvard resume template. It looks clean, professional, and it’s easy for potential employers to skim through.

For college students who may have limited work experience, it’s sometimes confusing to know what to add, but I promise you have more skills than you think. Of course, including previous work experience is great, but if you don’t have any yet, don’t worry, clubs, leadership positions, and volunteer work can all go on your resume too.

Once that looks good, you’ll need to find internships to apply to. Websites like LinkedIn and Indeed are super helpful, but my personal favorite is Handshake because it was especially made for college students. And if there’s a specific company you’re interested in, you can always check directly on their website for openings. The campus career center and even your professors are also great resources and can point you in the right direction.

When you find something that you’re interested in, don’t be afraid to reach out to someone who already works there, especially if they’re an alum from your school. A short message introducing yourself and asking if they would be open to a quick chat can go a long way. Even if it doesn’t lead directly to an opportunity, it’s still a great way to make a new connection and get some insight into the professional world.

Then, apply! Don’t keep pushing it off until application deadlines pass you by. You can’t get an internship if you don’t try, and it’s competitive, so I recommend applying broadly to give yourself options.

When it comes to interviewing, make sure to do some research ahead of time and come prepared. Read up on the company and think about what you specifically like and why you’re interested in working there. Also, practice answering some common questions ahead of time, like “tell me about yourself” or “why are you a good fit?” You don’t have to memorize an entire script, but having a general idea will make you feel much more confident going into it. And bonus points if you have a thoughtful question to ask at the end.

Finally, remember to give yourself some grace and try not to compare yourself to others. Adding the internship search on top of everything else can feel overwhelming, so it’s important to remember that even though internships are competitive, that doesn’t mean you’re falling behind or not qualified enough. Just make sure to have confidence, take it one step at a time, and keep applying. You got this!