If you’re reading this I am sure you’re just as excited as I am for the upcoming spring break! Whether you are going on a trip with your girls or staying local, you deserve to treat yourself during this break. Here are my top 5 tips on saving money so you’re able to spend spring break how you’d like it!

Set a goal: With just a few weeks left, think about how much money you wanna have for this trip. Do research on prices for any plane tickets, excursions or concerts you are looking for and estimate how much that will all cost. Don’t forget to give yourself a safety net for emergencies! I like to have at least 100 dollars more than I was going to spend just in case. Pre-plan your trips: This goes hand and hand with the last one but make sure everything is booked in advance. If you know you want to do something and have discussed it with anyone involved BOOK NOW! Prices get jacked up the closer you get to the event, especially around this time. Don’t buy a whole new wardrobe: I too want to look like a model this spring break but I beg you to take a look at the cheapest store, your closet before running to the mall. The weather is starting to change and I am sure there are clothes you put away in storage and forgot you had that would be perfect for your trip! Track your habits: Keeping track of your spending is one of the best ways to look at finances. There are tons of apps out there like Mint or RocketMoney that can help you keep track but honestly your notes app is just as good. Map out the days leading up to your trip and write down every time you spend something. This can also help you plan to have no-spend-days before spring break. Cut back on fun stuff leading up to the trip: Now this is gonna be the hardest one, but I promise you can do it. I know we all are crawling towards this break and sometimes a sweet treat or drinks with friends is just what you need to get through the week. However, just think about how much fun you are going to have on your spring break trip with that extra money in your pocket!

Spring break is such a quintessential time in a college student’s life. No matter what your plans are, a few extra bucks is always helpful. If you apply these tips I promise you will have a successful trip!