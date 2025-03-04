Thriving, Not Just Surviving, As A New Hire

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Doing something new is always nerve-wracking, but it can also be extremely exciting! I was lucky enough to go through pre-K through the 12th grade without ever having to be the “new kid”, but I definitely felt those “new kid” feelings on my first day of work this past summer. I’m a very Type A person who thrives when a plan is set in place, so the thought of a new experience often stresses me out. Last summer, I started working full-time at a daycare back in my hometown. Even though I was thrilled to be hired, I was very nervous and immediately started questioning my abilities, stressing about everything from wondering if I will have nice co-workers, to how I would handle all of the kids. Despite the fact that I’ve been working with kids for years and knew I would love the job, I was still worried due to all of the uncertainties. However, my concerns were almost immediately deflated upon starting my job, notably when my co-workers kindly helped me learn the schedule and walked me through daily practices. Within about two weeks I felt very confident in my abilities as a teacher assistant, and was slowly mastering the position. A few months later, I started working in the office of admissions here at Manhattan University, and used what I had learned from being new at my other job to help maintain my confidence in this new position. These are my three biggest tips in feeling confident as a new hire:

Use a growth mindset

The one thing I find most worrisome when starting a new job is the fact that I don’t know all of the rules, regulations and procedures. However, it’s important to take a step back and remember that this is completely normal when starting in a new position. You are not expected to know everything right when you start, and learning takes time. That being said, you have to accept and seek help from your co-workers who have been in your shoes and can provide valuable insights about the job which will help you succeed. It’s important to know that asking for help is absolutely okay, because it’s better to ask than to assume and make an avoidable mistake. We are only human at the end of the day and mistakes are normal, so you are bound to make a few before mastering a task/skill. Asking questions will help you achieve success at a new position, whilst being patient with yourself and your environment will definitely build your confidence as a new hire.

Be yourself

It’s important to remember that you were hired for a reason, whether that be your amazing personality or impressive resume, so continue to be that spectacular person who impressed the hiring committee. Many feel imposter syndrome as a new hire, especially because it’s nearly impossible to fulfill the extremely high expectations that we set for ourselves. Remind yourself that you have the skills and potential to succeed at this job, so there’s no need to change the way that you carry yourself just so that people will “respect you more”. Your assets will impress those around you, so there’s no need to try and change who you are because of a new job. Instead, assure yourself that you are enough and were hired because you have what it takes. Affirming to yourself that you were hired because you are valued by your boss/company will enable your confidence to grow and bloom as a new hire.

Take initiative

Once you have a solid understanding of your roles, responsibilities, and expectations of your new job, you are now ready to do your best work and achieve great things. I find it extremely rewarding to contribute to my job in meaningful ways, whether that be building strong relationships with my co-workers, approaching the tasks with enthusiasm, or thinking of creative ways to liven up the office/workplace. If you have an idea, don’t be afraid to run it by your co-workers or boss; you offer a unique and fresh perspective that can be highly valued and appreciated. Taking on small leadership opportunities like this it allows you to build up your confidence as a new hire, paving the way for you to complete great things!

As I mentioned before, being new in any workplace can be extremely overwhelming, but when you use a growth mindset to allow yourself to be patient while you get the hang of your position, stay true to yourself because you were hired for a reason, and use your creativity to make meaningful contributions to your job, you will blossom into a confident and successful new hire. After starting my first full-time job this past summer, I learned these lessons and applied them to my work-study job that I started on campus this past fall. I felt much more confident in my role when I asked questions if I needed clarification, felt equipped to complete the job I was hired for, and provided ideas about ways the employees can stay more engaged. It’s such a privilege to get a job that you are passionate about and truly enjoy, so make sure to use these strategies to build your confidence as a new hire. You’ve got this!