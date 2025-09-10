The Real Message Behind K-Pop Demon Hunters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I was babysitting for a family over the summer, they kept begging me to watch a movie called “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” In the past, I wasn’t really into animated kids’ movies, so I never went ahead and watched it. But after seeing the global impact it had, I decided to give it a try and be open to watching it. Saying it is one of the best movies I have seen all year is an understatement. So many amazing movies came out this year, like “Sinners,” “Superman,” and “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,” but for me, none had the same charm as “K-Pop Demon Hunters.”

Its release was on June 20th of this year as a sing-along movie that gained popularity around August. Shortly after, it was declared the most-watched film on Netflix, surpassing “Red Notice,” with over 236 million views worldwide. It was a box office hit, generating around $18-20 million over two days. And the fantastic soundtrack dominated the Billboard Hot 100, with 4 songs placing in the top 10, one of which hit number one.

The premise of the movie follows a K-pop girl trio called “Huntr/x” who secretly use their musical powers to fuel the Golden Honmoon, a shield that protects from demons. The “Saja boys” are a demon boy band that aims to collapse the Honmoon by stealing the souls of fans, making them rivals with “Huntr/x.” In a plot twist moment, Rumi, a member of “Huntr/x,” is revealed to be half hunter, half demon. She struggles with a double life, leading to a riveting moment in which she embraces self-pride through music.

Diving deeper past the K-Pop aesthetics, fun color schemes, amazing animation, and art style, there is a broader message conveyed in the movie. Rumi’s rite of passage to self-pride and embracing oneself is relatable. Out of fear of rejection, she hides her identity, concealing her true and raw character. It shows that you are not alone in your struggles, and letting go and embracing who you are is the right choice. Her initial shame transforms into an experience of growth and healing. Her self-denial blossoms into strength. The friendships she has guide Rumi into truly owning who she is, but most importantly, her willpower brings her to accept her identity.

The movie’s message resonated with my personal experiences a lot. As a college junior, I have many memories of self-doubt. Reconsidering my major was an example of a time that I was conflicted in myself. When I finally made the decision fall semester of my sophomore year, it was the best decision I could have ever made. I now feel more confident that what I am studying is something I have an interest in and passion for. Finding my true friends reminds me a lot of Rumi’s rite of passage, as well as figuring out activities that I am passionate about. It was refreshing to see a fun movie with a deep meaning that I could connect to.

“K-Pop Demon Hunters” is definitely a fun watch, but after watching it three times, I can confidently say that there is much more behind the flashing lights and addictive music. The truth lies in its hidden message: you are not alone in your struggle to embrace the parts of yourself that society wants you to hide. Self-love is so important, and “K-Pop Demon Hunters” is an excellent example of this.