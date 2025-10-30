The Pink Carpet: 2025 VS Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Wednesday, October 15th, the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place. This is the second year the fashion show has returned since 2018. The show has certainly taken a turn since the iconic 90s and 2000s show that the world has idolized, featuring then, it-girl supermodels in the iconic angel wings. In this year’s fashion show, the wings have downsized drastically, and very few models even wore the wings.

The 2025 fashion show brought back original models and some first-time models. Some highlights are Adrianna Lima, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Angel Reese, Candice Swanepoel, Precious Lee, and Anok Yai.

WNBA player Angel Reese was the first professional athlete to walk as a Victoria’s Secret angel.

Jasmine Tookes opened the runway show by showing she’s expecting her second child.

Model of the year 2024, Alex Consani, also walked as an angel for the 2025 show. Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio walked in the 2024, as the first transgender women in the show.

Influencer/YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell made her first-ever appearance for Victoria’s Secret.

This year’s show had four live performances, including Madison Beer, Karol G, Missy Elliott, and the K-POP group, TWICE. TWICE performed during the PINK segment. Madison Beer performed a couple of her newest singles. Karol G performed in an all-red lace body suit. Finally, Missy Elliott closed the show.

The show was a good watch, with amazing models and a huge sense of empowerment. Hopefully, in the next few years, the angels will have their big, glamorous wings again.