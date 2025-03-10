The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

“If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around” – Love Actually, 2003

I’ve been lucky enough to feel love in a multitude of ways, not all of them may be the ones you’re thinking.

When I was in high school, I struggled a lot with feeling love from my family and with finding love in a relationship, so I started to believe maybe love just wasn’t there in the real world. I’d obsess over it, watching every rom-com on every platform, reading romance novels, and even going to the most romantic place I knew as a kid: Wattpad.

Now, I have met someone who I know loves me wholeheartedly. The kind of love I don’t have to question, even when we fight, even when he’s being a dick, and even when we don’t see eye to eye (which happens more often in a relationship than you think). It was as if the first time I stopped looking for love, I found my boyfriend. Funny, I know.

But, even if I hadn’t met him (God forbid), there’d still be so much love in the world, and the feeling of love is unlike anything else. Meeting him oddly helped me realize that too, because I’d spent my life relying on people, and he pushed me to realize that I didn’t need to rely on anyone.



I love him, and I still rely on him for a lot, but the reliance I had on people when I first met him was unhealthy. I couldn’t be alone, I couldn’t sit in a room alone with my thoughts or see my friends post on a Friday night and not be there. FOMO consumed me.

He forced me to realize that there was love to find that didn’t involve people. I needed this because the only place I found love was with my friends and, well, him, and this wasn’t healthy for me. I loved love so much that I couldn’t make these wonderful people around me have to deal with my nagging for it.

I started to try and find love elsewhere. That’s when I started to find it everywhere.

There is love in a sunset and a sunrise. There is love in my favorite drink, especially Pepsi. There is love in laying in bed in the morning and having nothing to do for the day but to scroll on TikTok. There is love when someone texts me that they miss me. There is love on a Sunday night when a new week begins. There is love in a door being held open by a stranger.

There is still love in the people around me, but not in how they treat me, but rather in their presence.

There is love in playing Wii with my boyfriend and his roommates. There is love on a Thursday night in Fens. There is love in Sals and a bottle of wine, surrounded by laughter. There is love in my little brother sending me money; my bank account especially thinks so. There is love in chapter on Tuesday with my sorority sisters. There is love in every school club and at every event.



The feeling of love doesn’t have to be romantic. It doesn’t have to consume you. But it is everywhere. All you have to do is look for it.