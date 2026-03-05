The Best of Both Worlds – Brand Collabs We’d Love to See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From “Poppi X Tower 28” to “Sabrina Carpenter X Dunkin,” collaboration amongst brands always gets fans excited. Like Hannah Montana once wisely said, “You get the best of both worlds,” and what’s better than two of your favorite things in one? That said, some of us are still waiting for our favs to collab and give us what we want. So, here are four brand collabs we would love to see, and so would you (you just don’t know it yet)!



1. It’s not a secret that Poppi is everyone’s favorite soda (or at least it should be). But let’s be honest, fans were left a bit disappointed in their collab with Tower 28 based on the brand’s “Cranberry Fizz” holiday exclusive flavor. The collaboration featured a clear gloss and bright red blush, but certainly left fans wanting more. A more strategic collab would be with “Gisou” or “Emi Jay,” who have recently used blind boxes to sell their products. In fact, Poppi took a similar approach in the summer of 2025, creating a “Labubu x Poppi” blind box giveaway, which garnered lots of positive attention from fans. Therefore, a makeup-themed Poppi blind box based on the various flavors of their soda would certainly give fans “the best of both worlds.”

2. We all know someone with a mock neck sweatshirt from “Parke” at the top of their wishlist. And while Parke certainly does not need a collab to gain the attention of their consumers, just imagine how amazing it would be if they collaborated with the “It-Girls” of the internet! These collabs will take the viral Parke mock neck and make it into something even more interesting and unique with the help of people’s favorite influencers. Think of it as a “Wildflower” phone case approach—having influencers and celebs to style their own Parke sweatshirts!

3. Since these collabs are all hypothetical, there’s no harm in wanting a collab between ‘fake’ brands, right? I am sure all of us who grew up watching “Victorious” get what I’m hinting at: an “iPhone X Pear Phone” collab (need I say more?). I mean, we all imagined that adulthood would mean we’d have a Pear Phone, so why not make it a reality?

4. Let’s go local! Every couple of years, a new water bottle craze comes around, and we all know everyone at Manhattan University loves their “Owala”! Just imagine a “Manhattan University X Owala” collab. We could even hold a competition for some of our students to design the bottle and raffle them off at Manhattan Madness! Who wouldn’t want Brother Jasper on their water bottle?

Hopefully, I have manifested some of these collabs into existence, but either way, we can all agree that a great collab does wonders for a brand. And who knows, maybe some of us will have a major brand deal in our futures!