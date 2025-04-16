The Beatles Biopic Cast Has Been Announced — And the Internet Is Already Memeing It 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s The Beatles. And if there’s a second thing? It’s turning every major pop culture announcement into a meme factory. So it was inevitable that when the news broke about the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic—each film being told from a different band member’s perspective—social media would not just Let it Be.

Directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty, 1917), this ambitious project will chronicle the lives of John, Paul, George, and Ringo through four interwoven films. The cast has now been officially revealed, and the online reactions have been swift, passionate, and—unsurprisingly—hilarious.

Who’s Playing Who?

Here’s the Fab Four as cast by Mendes:

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

as Paul McCartney Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

as Ringo Starr Charlie Rowe as George Harrison

as George Harrison Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

It’s a who’s who of rising British and Irish talent, and honestly, the casting makes a kind of poetic sense. Let’s be real: Paul Mescal has become the internet’s boyfriend. His performance in Normal People launched a global obsession. There are Twitter fan accounts dedicated solely to his neck chain. This sounds a lot like…Beatlemania. McCartney was known as the “cute Beatle” and is often seen in pictures during this time with girls trampling over one another to get near him. I think it’s safe to say that if Beatlemania had existed during the time of the internet, we would have seen similar accounts dedicated to Paul, making Mescal the perfect casting choice.

Keoghan’s offbeat charisma brings a fresh energy to Ringo, who is often depicted as the lovable oddball of the group. Now with Keoghan, layers will be added to that character; he’s eccentric and emotionally complex, and quite unpredictable. Rowe has been referred to online as the “sleeper casting choice.”Many have argued that Harrison deserved to be played by someone more well-known, but does that not make sense for the “Quiet Beatle”? John Lennon being played by Dickinson makes sense as his persona is a tough one to crack—he was biting, brilliant, contradictory, and deeply charismatic. Harris Dickinson has that sharp edge. From Beach Rats to Triangle of Sadness, he plays men who seem like they’re keeping something volatile just beneath the surface.

But of course, that’s not what’s setting the internet ablaze.

The Meme Machine Begins

Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram have exploded with reactions—some earnest, many absurd. A few trends have already emerged:

“The Beatles, but it’s Euphoria” : With both Mescal and Keoghan associated with intense Gen Z dramas, people are imagining the Fab Four with glitter eyeliner, slow-motion hallway walks, and moody synth soundtracks.

: With both Mescal and Keoghan associated with intense Gen Z dramas, people are imagining the Fab Four with glitter eyeliner, slow-motion hallway walks, and moody synth soundtracks. “Multiverse of Madness: Beatles Edition” : Users are mashing up footage of each actor’s past roles—Mescal sobbing in Normal People, Keoghan being a creepy wildcard in The Banshees of Inisherin—to create chaotic “alternate universe” versions of the band.

: Users are mashing up footage of each actor’s past roles—Mescal sobbing in Normal People, Keoghan being a creepy wildcard in The Banshees of Inisherin—to create chaotic “alternate universe” versions of the band. “The Irish Invasion” : With both Keoghan and Mescal hailing from Ireland, the jokes about an “Irish Beatles” or the “Beat lads” practically wrote themselves. Cue the TikToks of Beatles songs sung in thick Irish accents.

: With both Keoghan and Mescal hailing from Ireland, the jokes about an “Irish Beatles” or the “Beat lads” practically wrote themselves. Cue the TikToks of Beatles songs sung in thick Irish accents. “Ringo Supremacy”: For once, Ringo is the internet’s favorite. Keoghan’s cult following has turned what could’ve been a sidelined character into the main event. Expect “Barry Ringo” fan edits for the foreseeable future.

Why Are We Memeing This So Hard?

In part, it’s just the way things go now—casting announcements = instant meme content. But there’s something more to it here. The Beatles are sacred cultural ground, and any attempt to reimagine them invites nostalgia and scrutiny. People want to feel like they’re in on the joke, even if they’re also genuinely excited.

Plus, these aren’t just any actors—they’re critically acclaimed, internet-beloved, and deeply online. The line between reverent tribute and chaotic fandom has never been thinner.

So… Is It Gonna Be Good?

Too early to say. But with Sam Mendes at the helm and Sony backing this as a cinematic “event” across four films, the ambition is undeniable. Each movie promises to offer a unique point of view on the band’s rise, fall, and legacy. If done right, it could be a revolutionary new way to tell a music biopic.

And if nothing else, we’ll always have the memes.