Stranger Things Season 5 Episodes Are How Long?

As Stranger Things Season 5 is approaching in about one month from now and here’s what you need to know. Stranger Things has always done its episodes in a longer format style; however, this season is even longer, with almost every episode being the length of a movie. In the last four seasons, each episode ranged from 40 minutes to about an hour.

Season 5 will be released in 3 parts. Volume one releases on November 26th, volume two releases on December 25th, Christmas Day, and the final volume releases on December 31st. They will all be released around 8 pm EST on their respective date. On November 26th, the first 4 episodes out of 8 total episodes. For the first volume, we know the titles and run-time for each episode.

Episode 1: “Chapter One: The Crawl” will run for 1 hour and 8 minutes

Episode 2: “Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler” will run for 54 minutes

Episode 3: “Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap” will run for 1 hour and 6 minutes

Episode 4: “Chapter Four: Sorcerer” will run for 1 hour and 23 minutes

All the other Episodes are as follows:

Episode 5: “Chapter 5: Shock Jock”

Episode 6: “Chapter 6: Escape From Camazotz”

Episode 7: “Chapter 7: The Bridge”

Episode 8: “Chapter 8: The Rightside Up”

The show left off with Max still in a coma, and the portals to the Upside Down being open. The official teaser for Season 5 posted by Netflix shows Max in a coma. It also shows Will getting the feeling on the back of his neck from the Upside Down, like previous seasons. Eddie’s grave was vandalized, possibly confirming his death. It also teases characters going back to the Upside Down and another clip of Vecna, who we can assume will return. November 26th could not come any sooner!