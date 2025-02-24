The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day wasn’t filled with just love unless you count music as your love affair (which, honestly, same). While my boyfriend probably hoped I was so happy to wake up Friday morning out of pure excitement for his date night planned, it was really about the Deluxe album drops for both Sabrina Carpenter and her twin, Role Model.

Now, if you haven’t seen Role Model online, then you probably think I’m an insane person who thinks a brunette white boy looks like Sabrina Carpenter. Trust me, I know they don’t look alike, I’m not that crazy. What I do know is that Role Model’s online presence is mainly categorized by his two personas: Role Model and Saint Laurent Cowboy. Both personas make fun of the other, even though they are both him. This joke carried on onto his tour where he was jokingly called Harry Styles because of his goal to win People’s Sexiest Man Alive (it was a sad, sad day when he lost) and then he was called Sabrina Carpenter after covering her songs on tour.

As a result, when both artists revealed their deluxe albums dropping on February 14th, it became a war of which Sabrina to listen to. TikTok came alive by comparing two sides of best friends, the one who would listen to Sabrina first and the one who would listen to Role Model first. The hysteria was so great for the album releases that Role Model’s Deluxe Album Not in Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) charted higher than any of his other albums. Most notably, one song: “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” grossed “35,000 creates and 150 million views on TikTok” since being teased on TikTok.

Personally, I listened to the full album and I loved it. Role Model has a special way of making me feel every bad feeling I’ve ever felt while dancing to the beat of the song. The future of his career is bright, which will include many more personas and characters. (And hopefully some concert tickets for me).

On the other side of the Sabrina spectrum, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Deluxe was also everything I ever dreamed of… besides that Dolly Parton feature. I love some good Dolly, but wow, that was not what I expected at all. My personal favorite has to be “Busy Woman,” which makes me feel like a bad bitch (best gym song), or “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” which encapsulates the pain of being hurt over and over, then being unable to give yourself completely to someone new because of that (felt). There was no doubt Sabrina Carpenter was going to have a good deluxe version as it his 100% her year to shine. Since watching her on Disney, there was no better way to bless my ears on Valentine’s Day than with her album. Sorry to my boyfriend.

