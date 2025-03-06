Sabrina and Dolly: How Fans Are Feeling About Sabrina Carpenter’s Deluxe Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.
As someone who has been listening to Sabrina Carpenter for her whole life, I feel more than overly qualified to review her Short n’ Sweet deluxe album (which should have been called Short n’ Sweeter, but she missed the opportunity). I’m not someone who typically listens to songs as soon as they come out, I usually let the song come to me. When Short n’ Sweet came out, I jumped to open my Spotify. I was happy to know we were able to get more of this amazing album. These five songs are enough to win her another Grammy.
- 15 Minutes
- I loved this song the second I heard it. There is something so intriguing about the music played in the first few seconds, it catches your attention right away. This song is so much fun and playful with the double meaning within the lyrics. We all know Sabrina loves a dirty joke, but we’re also able to relate to her underlying meaning of ‘15 minutes of fame.’ We’ve all experienced moments in our lives where we do something that drags our attention for a certain amount of time. We see the switch in the way people treat us and the things we have access to. This song acknowledges that crazy switch, but also gives us confidence to take that time and make it our own.
- Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton)
- I don’t hate this song, yet I always hit Skip. I don’t think Please Please Please is anyone’s first choice to begin with. Please Please Please has nothing too special that grasps the listener’s attention. It’s pretty bland and repetitive (Sorry, Sabrina). I think the country spin on it with Dolly Parton was not a horrible choice, but it’s also not a collaboration we needed. I and many others believe that Dolly Parton would have better suited other songs, such as Slim Pickin’s, which already has country undertones.
- Couldn’t Make It Any Harder
- Sabrina must have cameras in my room because she for sure wrote this song for me and all the girls who dodged their first kisses. In this song, we are given vulnerability, which is not shown often throughout the album. It gives us a sense of comfort knowing that someone we idolize is not perfect and has feelings that ‘normal’ people feel too.
- Busy Woman
- If you go to my TikTok repost, you will see I have claimed my Busy Woman Pre-listener ticket. The leak on TikTok has found its way to my For You page since Short n’ Sweet first came out. I have always believed this song was the best song on the album, even though it wasn’t out. It turns something women are shamed for (their sexuality) and gives it a sense of confidence.
- Bad Reviews
- This song acknowledges a girl’s experience most girls go through, the never-ending embarrassment that comes from boys. It’s a comforting way of ending the deluxe, by taking all of her fans in a shared experience.