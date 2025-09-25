Review of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I’ve been in a funk. I’m listening to the same songs, eating the same foods and repeating the same routines. I need new music! Luckily for me, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” came out right on time for the new semester, and it did not disappoint. I am not one of those music campers who wait until midnight to listen to an album for the first time. TikTok sends me the snippets, and I add them to my playlist. Yet, this album was different. Despite not waiting until midnight, I listened to the album at seven in the morning the next day.

“Manchild”

I admit, I was a “Manchild” hater, but I have swallowed my pride since then, considering I stream it once a week. With the release of “Manchild,” I quickly compared it to “Please, Please, Please.” Not bad, but not great. Yet, the quality lies in the lyrics and makes it relatable and a pretty good song to stream with your friends.

“Tears”

“I get wet-” Sabrina! Girl! It’s seven in the morning! I was completely caught off guard, even as someone with no prior theory of what the song was about. I must say, it was a groove and totally ironic! This song calls out the apocalypse of good men! Unfortunately, the bare minimum is the extreme now. At least, it makes for a good song.

“My Man on Willpower”

Dare I say this album was sad? Most of the songs are upbeat and fun, filled with funny jokes, but the reality of it was sad. “My Man on Willpower” describes the confusing and random turn of events when being in a lustful relationship. I think a lot of the play in this album is about her hiding these issues through music and jokes and appealing as her man’s best friend.

“Sugar Talking”

This song is not my favorite. In fact, it’s my least-streamed. Frankly, I don’t feel qualified enough to give my opinion, but I will say it fits well in the album.

“We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”

This is my favorite song on the album. One of the best things about this album is the fact that it is so relatable. There’s something for everyone. With the growth of situationships and hookup culture, I have a feeling that the girlies will find this one comforting. Not to mention, I just love how gracefully she sings the lyrics. It’s tragic, but not all the way.

“Nobody’s Son”

Someone find my girl Sabrina a good man. It’s a cute song. I love the beat and the silly lyrics. It’s an easy listen and a safe play.

“Never Getting Laid”

Am I the only one who didn’t know what agoraphobia was? I love this song because we get an inside perspective of what it’s like to be a boy. She’s also talking like one by including references about drinking beer and watching the game. It also calls and acknowledges our fears as girls and why, sometimes, letting go is hard.

“When Did You Get Hot?”

Justice for all the girls who cannot do this TikTok trend because they have looked the same for the past 21 years. I love how fun the lyrics are in comparison to the odd beat. My only complaint is the talking; I’m not a big fan of talking in songs.

“Go Go Juice”

This song competes with “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night” for the number one spot on my list. This song is a callout! I fear no one is safe when I am drunk, you WILL be getting a FaceTime call! I love how this song can be surface-level, but also very deep. Drinking sometimes does not pair well with loneliness. There’s vulnerability there.

“Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry”

Again, not one of my favorites, but it’s calming and allows you to sit in thought.

“House Tour”

“This is not a metaphor,” but is quite literally full of metaphor. If Sabrina’s humor could be described in one song, it’s this one.

“Goodbye”

Our girl is bilingual and confident! This is a perfect song to end the album. This album is about the ongoing war of being in and out of a toxic relationship. This last song finally shows us how confident and secure Sabrina has become in herself to say goodbye and move on to bigger things, leaving those unhealthy things behind.