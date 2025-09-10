Resume 101 – What Should Really Go on Your Resume?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Creating and polishing the perfect resume can be really overwhelming. Perhaps you feel you have too little or too much to include in this one sheet of paper that shows employers what you have to offer. As a senior in college, I’ve had my fair share of resume insecurities, but I’m here to share some tips on what’s best to include in your resume.

First of all, begin by putting your contact information at the top of your resume so any future employers can easily get back to you. I have my personal phone number, my personal and school email addresses, and my permanent and temporary residences (Riverdale and my hometown).

Following my contact information is my current university, graduation year, and Majors and Minors. Please remember, employers DO NOT care where you went to high school. These are followed by my awards, coursework, and additional certificates, etc. For my coursework in college, I only put down courses that would aid my application for jobs in my preferred field. I want to go into Editorial, Magazine, and Marketing roles, so I put related coursework on my resume, such as Luxury Marketing, Graphic Design, Marketing Research, etc.

The next section on my resume is professional experience. Here I have my current/past jobs and current/past internships. Along with the title, location, and company, I also have a few bullet points explaining some of my responsibilities. I struggled with this part when first crafting my resume because I’ve had too many jobs. If you find yourself in the same situation, think about the details of the jobs you are interested in. Did you work one summer at a day care and want a career in finance? Those do not correlate, so leave that off your resume. But maybe you worked at a day care and you want to be an elementary school teacher, definitely include that! Think about what tasks you did at each job that showcase how you best fit the job you’re applying for.

It’s important to recognize that you might need to create different versions of your resume that showcase different skills and talents according to specific jobs.

My next section is my leadership roles and activities. Here I have everything I do in school, such as clubs, school job, and volunteer work. I simply add the clubs/organizations and my roles for each of them. I know there’s quite a bit of controversy in the job world about whether to include your volunteer job. Personally, mine is a big part of my life, and I choose to include it.

Lastly, I included my skills at the bottom, such as Microsoft Excel, Google Platforms, Canva, Adobe Photoshop, etc. These, again, can be changed based on where you are sending your application.

Remember that a resume is an ever-changing document that you’ll have for the rest of your life. Don’t hesitate to ask employers what you can change on your resume to have a better chance for your next opportunity. Ask your friends, professors, and the career office at your school to review your resume and get their opinions!

Happy resume building!