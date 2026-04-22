Project Hail Mary: A Friendship that Transcends Science    

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Project Hail Mary, the newest box office success, features scientist Ryland Grace’s (Ryan Gosling’s) journey aboard the Hail Mary. His journey begins in isolation as he struggles to survive as a non-astronaut, and the sole remaining crew member of a mission that has gone terribly wrong. Without revealing many spoilers, PHM delivers a heartfelt and thrilling exploration of survival, built on science and connection. As the story unfolds, friendship becomes the force that drives Ryland’s quest to survive and gives his mission meaning. His relationship with a newfound friend Rocky, an alien he encounters during his mission, starts as a cautious exchange of gestures and curiosity, but quickly deepens into something meaningful. Watching two completely different lifeforms struggle, adapt, and ultimately succeed in understanding one another is a moving factor that won the hearts of viewers.

This friendship is built on necessity and genuine companionship which only deepens as they teach each other their languages, joke about their differences, and share meals. Rocky even insists on watching over Ryland while he sleeps, which Rocky’s alien species considers a huge act of trust. Their growing understanding goes beyond language and biology, turning their relationship into a true friendship.

Together, the pair works to save their planets, the friendship becoming inseparable from their shared purpose. Ryland is fascinated by Rocky’s species and treats their differences with curiosity and respect rather than fear.

At one point, Ryland admits to Rocky that his journey was a one-way mission, never returning back to Earth. That’s when Rocky offers Ryland extra astrophage (fuel) to make it back, not even worrying about the fact Rocky would have a delayed return to his home planet. This moment shifts Ryland’s perspective on his mission, realizing he is not just working to save Earth, but ensuring Rocky’s survival, as well.

When disaster strikes, it puts their friendship to the test. Rocky nearly dies saving Ryland, exposing himself to an oxygen-rich environment his body cannot withstand. Later, Ryland repays that sacrifice, turning his ship around to find Rocky when his vessel fails. In the end, their bond is not defined by their mission, but by their mutual understanding never to abandon each other. For Ryland, friendship is what transforms survival from a struggle into something worth living for, even in the most isolated parts of space.

By the end, it leaves you with a sense of awe at what can be achieved when barriers are broken down, reminding us that sometimes the most alien thing of all is how deeply we can relate to one another. The connection between two unsuspecting characters easily became a fan favorite. Some might even say it’s “amaze amaze amaze.”