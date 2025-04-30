NYC Fundraising Events You Don’t Wanna Miss

Everyone wants to “make it” in New York, and there are so many ways to make our local communities stronger in the process. For college students and young professionals, here are some upcoming NYC fundraising events that you don’t wanna miss!
Upcoming Benefit Galas
When: May 5, 2025
Where: The Bell House, Brooklyn
The 3rd annual Debt Gala is a red carpet event, variety show, and dance party raising money to support “Undue Medical Debt” and “For the Gworls Medical Fund”, two foundations that aid those in need due to the rising cost of healthcare.
Live Out Loud Young Trailblazers Gala 2025
When: May 19, 2025
Where: The Lighthouse, Pier 61
This Gala Celebrates the work of the non-profit “Live Out Loud” is a. Their mission is to create educational environments for LGBTQ+ youth, and connect them to role models, resources, and opportunities.
Upcoming Walks and 5 Ks
Annual Walk of Love & Certified 5K
When: May 3, 2025
Where: New Hyde Park, NY
This fun run and 5K benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York City, serving families with ill or injured children.
When: May 17, 2025
Where: JFK International Airport
Have you ever wanted to run where planes take off and land? This 53rd annual run happens on the runway of JFK airport and benefits various charities that the JFK Rotary Club supports.
When: May 18, 2025
Where: Central Park, NYC
This 40th annual walk supports GMHC’s services for those affected by HIV/AIDS.
Beyond just these events mentioned, there are so many more ways to make an impact in our community. Amny, New York Cares, and NYC Services are just a few of the resources you can go to to find community service opportunities, fundraising events, and more!