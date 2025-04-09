Networking: How to Reach Out To Old Connections (Without Making It Awkward)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Reader,

I hope this email finds you well! So, you’ve networked and made connections, but how do you reach out to this professional, especially if it’s been a while? Reaching out to old connections, with the right approach, can be rewarding for both parties! Here are a few tips to help you reconnect without the awkwardness of an email out of the blue:

1. Be Genuine

People appreciate when you’re being authentic, and not reaching out just for a specific favor. You can start by simply asking how they’ve been to show a genuine interest in catching up. By doing a little research to see if there have been any recent projects they’ve been a part of, or initiatives from the company they’re apart of that interest you. You elevate your email by showing your commitment to a sincere connection and genuine interest in their career. You can also share what you’ve been up to since your last interaction.

2. Acknowledge the Time That’s Passed

While it may feel awkward, it’s totally fine to acknowledge that it’s been a while since you’ve been in touch. You could say, “I realize it’s been some time since we last spoke, but I’ve been thinking about [insert either something about your shared time at a company OR a project of theirs that interests you], and I wanted to reach out.”

3. Keep It Short and Sweet

Don’t overwhelm them with a long message. A short and thoughtful email shows respect for their time while still letting them know you care about reestablishing the connection. Additionally, don’t pressure them into responding or acting right away. Keep the tone light and friendly, and leave the door open for them to respond on their own time.

4. Give Them an Easy Out

If you’re asking for a meeting or a call, you can phrase it so it feels low pressure. For example: “If you’re ever free for a quick chat or coffee, it would be great to reconnect!”

Even after sending this well crafted and not awkward email, you may still not hear back from the connection. If you don’t hear back right away, it’s okay to follow up, but wait a reasonable amount of time before following up. If they don’t respond after that, don’t push further as it may come off as pushy. Thanks for reading, and good luck reconnecting!

Best wishes,

Anna