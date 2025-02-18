My No-Skip Playlist 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ranging from iconic 70s rock to 2000s pop, here are 12 songs where the skip button ceases to exist.

“we’re not alike” by Tate McRae

There is nothing worse than a fake friend. We have all had them and this song from McRae’s second album Think Later perfectly captures the essence of the backstabbing friend we are all so familiar with. The lyrics are undeniably catchy, my favorite being “she calls herself a girls girl…that’s a lie.” Screaming this song at the top of your lungs midst a friend-breakup is one of the most therapeutic experiences one can have. If you haven’t listened to Think Later, I strongly encourage you to do so. Every song off that album is a certified banger.

“Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

Arguably one of the best vault songs of all time, this song from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is tiny but mighty. Despite being one of the shortest songs in her entire discography, she takes listeners through the entire journey of a breakup. Swift starts off the song missing her ex and concludes it realizing that maybe she never missed him at all. She describes the freedom of leaving a relationship through one of my favorite bridges of all time. I don’t even have an ex yet I can’t help but dance and scream as if I do when this song plays.

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House

You know those songs you listen to when you want to pretend you are in an A24 coming of age film? Well this is mine. It is the perfect song to listen to when you want to look yearningly out the subway window. It has that 80s rock tinge we all love and boy can these Aussies siiiiing. I think it is one of those songs that become what you make of it. It is obviously about not giving up on a relationship but for me, it is about not giving up on your dreams. In a world where everyone is so pessimistic, this song offers an optimistic feeling that encourages you to keep going.

“Roddy” by Djo

Who knew Steve Harrington made music? Good music at that. This song has been an all time favorite since I discovered it in middle school. The composition alone is beautiful but the lyrics are transformative. Who is Roddy? I don’t know, maybe we are, but the song encourages him to take a step back from the world and connect with himself. The world is big and ever consuming, so much so that we often lose ourselves in its busyness. Roddy serves as a reminder that we all should take a moment to ground ourselves and protect our peace on this planet. If you like this song, definitely give his song “Chateau (Feel Alright)” a listen.

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

As much as I love “Linger” by The Cranberries, this song might be my favorite of their discography. Dolores O’Riordan has the kind of voice that just itches your brain. She wrote this song about falling in love for the first time and how that changes one life. I for one have never been in love but I listened to this song every day during my senior year of high school. I feel as if it perfectly encapsulates the feelings of evolution, excitement, and unknowingness that come with growing up.

“Sorry” by Beyoncé

To ensure my safety, I have included a song by Queen Bee herself. Just jokes! Seriously though, this song is THE idgaf anthem. It is the ultimate “feeling yourself” song. To its core, it is about a man who was unfaithful in a relationship but I believe that it can apply to any man who has ever wronged you. Post up with this song and they will KNOW you are unbothered. Always let them know: “I ain’t thinking ‘bout you!”

“Right Now” by Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams is a lyrical genius and this masterpiece just further proves that. Growing up is scary! When I was packing for college, this song was playing on a loop. She so beautifully captures the fear and beauty that comes with getting older. There is no manual for growing up however, this became mine. Being in a big city for the first time on my own, I was feeling all the feels. This song was able to conceptualize all those scary feelings for me when I couldn’t. It was one of the first songs that truly made me feel seen. Her vulnerability in her music is nothing short of admirable and is what inspired me to pursue writing. Needless to say, a tattoo with the lyric “I feel like myself right now” is coming soon.

“Become the Warm Jets” by Current Joys

I have spent years trying to find the perfect sad song and I think this one takes the cake. I often find myself stuck in such nostalgia that it feels like grief. It is so easy to let yourself be consumed by the comfort of the past and this song does an incredible job of encapsulating that feeling. The guitar that plays throughout the song is heart-wrenching and you can hear the pain in the lead singer’s voice. It is so raw that it is beautiful. Next time your chest feels heavy, be sure to give this one a listen.

“Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine

If I had to pick one song to represent my entire childhood it would be this one. To this day I thank my mom for introducing me to it. There is something light and free about this song. To me, this song is about dancing in the basement with my mom while doing laundry. It feels like driving with the windows down at sunset with the wind whipping through your hair. The clapping throughout the entire backtrack allows for a feeling of rejoicing. The song is about letting go of the past and embracing the present, something that I think everyone can benefit from.

“Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant (Glee Cast Version)

Did you think I could write all this without being a Gleek? Now, I know this one might be a little niche but all the Glee fans will agree with me when I say this is the best cover of the entire series. If you pride yourself on not being a Glee fan, still give the original song by Young the Giant a listen because it is a great song however, Darren Criss’s voice is one of an angel. When I was struggling with my sexuality, this song comforted me. I felt trapped within my overly heteronormative town, one in which I felt that nobody would understand how I was feeling, but this song did.

“Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John

Elton John is one of the most iconic musicians to grace this Earth. I believe that his album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is one of the best albums of all time. There’s not much to say for this brilliant song but I think it speaks for itself in that aspect. Even though I find that its lyrics are almost too wacky to analyze, it is just one of those songs that make you feel good.

“Free” by Zac Brown Band

Listen, I know that country is not everyone’s cup of tea but if I were to have a soundtrack of my life, this song would be included. One thing I will say for all those country haters is that this song offers a more folk vibe than country. With its beautiful lyrics and incredible composition this song is the embodiment of love. It is versatile in its way it can apply to anyone you love, not just a significant other. Whenever I listen to this song, I think of my family. Throughout the trials and tribulations that come with sharing a last name, we know that we will always have each other no matter the circumstances. My favorite part of this song which I believe speaks for its entirety is the end when they sing: “No we don’t have a lot of money, all we need is love.”

I wasn’t lying when I said this playlist would give you whiplash. Maybe I am a psycho who can listen to Beyoncé and Gracie Abrams in the same sitting. Regardless, I view music as an outlet to communicate my feelings. It is one of the only constants in my life that I know that without a doubt I can rely on for comfort or a simple boost to my mood. Down below is the link to my entire no-skip playlist if you want to give it a listen.

Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3eMY7LpefqESvrUTLybVCI?si=1smzdcgSTDKm7YZMAgff0g&pi=u-RqrfjXJtQ7ep