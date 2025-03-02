My Experience With the Manhattan University Mentor Program

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a hyper-independent person who likes to do everything my own way and figure things out by myself, I was hesitant to sign up for Manhattan University’s Mentor Program. I opened the sign-up form at least three times before finally adding my name, just a day before the final deadline. I never expected that the program would match me with someone who would become an unforgettable part of my undergraduate career and remain in my life long after completing the program.

The Mentor Program at MU is organized by the Center for Career Development and runs for a full academic year. I was a part of the 26th Cohort of the program and participated for the duration of my sophomore year.

After my initial acceptance to the program, I was allowed to rank the mentors I hoped to be paired with, and ultimately was matched with my top choice – a young alumna working with CNN International, who also worked on the student-run newspaper in her time at MU.

Kelly was immediately welcoming and warm when I first reached out to her. While I know not everyone’s experience is like mine, the fact that the chance even exists to have one similar makes participating in this program more than worth it.

Kelly and I got to know each other over email for a bit before she invited me out for our first in-person visit, at CNN Headquarters in Hudson Yards. It was my first experience in a professional newsroom and solidified that it was somewhere I was sure I wanted to work. I was able to tour the studios and even meet Anderson Cooper’s team, who I still remember for their incredible sense of humor and kindness to me. Kelly and I then grabbed dinner and reviewed my resume and cover letter for the many summer internship applications I was planning to submit.

The mentorship program does a phenomenal job of marking milestones to keep both mentors and mentees on track, ensuring that both parties get as much out of the experience as possible. Some of the milestones when I participated in the program included setting up an initial meeting with your mentor, visiting the Center for Career Development for a resume review, updating your LinkedIn profile and attending a professional development event, amongst others. All of these activities are incredibly beneficial for the long term, building your skills so you know the basics of the corporate world before jumping in.

Despite Kelly working in media production and me having a passion for written journalism, I could not have asked for a better guide into the professional world. Throughout the program, Kelly remained, and still remains, a text away for anything I might need. My biggest advice: even if there’s not a mentor available in the exact field you want to work in, sign up anyway. Every single person involved with the program is eager to help students kick off their careers, and every mentor’s unique experience gives them something one-of-a-kind to offer you.

Aside from my productive meet-ups with Kelly, one of my favorite parts of the program was the dinners. Not only were these a well-received break from dining hall food and an excused absence from class, but a much wider networking opportunity for mentees to connect with the mentors of their peers. I was able to have engaging discussions, expand my LinkedIn, and learn hands-on how to network effectively at large events.

I absolutely credit Kelly and the mentorship program at Manhattan University as one of the major reasons I landed my first internship last summer, with Decider.com, part of the New York Post network. Kelly’s guidance through my applications, the highs of interviews and lows of rejections, allowed me to remain confident in myself and my potential.

So, when signups for the mentorship program come out – do it. One of the best relationships of your undergrad life could be waiting for you.