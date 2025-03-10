The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

I am so excited to be sharing my curly hair routine, as having curly hair is something that I needed to learn to love and most definitely do now. So if you are struggling to love your hair or just want to try something new, hopefully this will help you and your hair out. I want to make a disclaimer that not everyone’s hair is the same; this is what works for me now, and I hope you can use some tips from me with your own products.

First, these are the products I use daily:

Shampoo and conditioner – Function of Beauty’s Curly Hair

Leave in conditioner – Miss Jessie’s Leave In Conditioner

Gel – Miss Jessie’s Jelly Soft Curls

Hair oil – Twist by OuiDad

Hair brush – “wet’ and “tangle teezer”

Products I love:

Clearly I love all of Miss Jessie’s products. Every single one I have tried has worked great for my hair, this includes some of the other leave-ins and gels

I also love Chi’s heat protector for when I am using heat on my hair. It doesn’t matter if I’m straightening or diffusing; I try my best to use it

If I am looking for a mousse, I use Shea Moisture foaming mousse

For slick backs, I use a slick back stick from target as well as some of my Miss Jessie’s Gel

My nightly hair routine starts before the shower. First, I oil my hair and focus mostly on the scalp, usually leaving my hair in braids. Then I shower and, depending on whether it’s a wash day or not, I go in with my Function of Beauty shampoo or conditioner and comb through my hair while I am still in the shower. Once I am out of the shower, I get the water out with a cotton towel. I then used a dime size of my Miss Jessie’s Leave In mostly on the middle and ends and brushed that through, sometimes on my front framing pieces too if they look like they need extra love. Then, I will take less than a dime-sized amount of gel and fix my middle part. I then put my hair in 2 braids for the night. I also sleep with silk pillowcases to help prevent damage during the night.

As for when I wake up, the routine is pretty simple because of all my work the night before. I either just leave my hair in the braids, or I take them out, put a mix of more gel and leave-in in my hair, and style it.

I hope this routine helped and gave you a little bit of guidance on where to start or tweak your curly hair routine!