More Deadly Than Addiction: Unpacking “Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Most emotionally traumatic things come with a warning label, “Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine” did not.

From the dynamic front man of British rock band The Struts, Luke Spiller has begun to release singles from his debut solo album “Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine.” Spiller’s solo album is under the same label as The Struts—Big Machine Label Group.

The title track, released as a single on January 31st, is one of the 10 songs featured on the album. Charged with the raw emotion of toxic love, the song embraces love as the strongest vice—stronger than any drug. “I’ve taken all the pills I could find this evening, but nothing’s quite like you.” At its core, the track delivers a powerful message: a life not lived with love is a life in vain. This deep emotion is brought to life by Spiller’s larger-than-life vocals that draw you into this intimate piece. If you find yourself returning to situationships with the hope that it could be more, this one’s for you.

Spiller hinted at his debut solo album in a cryptic Instagram Reel back on December 8th of 2024 with a clip from one of his new songs, “Devil In Me,” and caption “Coming Soon #lukespiller #lukespillersoloalbum #devilinme.”

Other recent releases off of the album, like “The Ending Is Always The Same,” presents the listener with an upbeat anthem of returning to love, wishing for a new and more positive outcome. “She’s Just Like California,” with a strong acoustic guitar driving the melody, brings the listener front row to a rock ballad about longing. With the anticipation of tracks like “I’m With Her (But I’m In Love With You),” I can’t help but draw comparisons to Struts songs like “The Ol’ Switcheroo” and “Mary Go Round.” The variety of these first three single’s ambiance and tone color should excite every listener. We can expect to hear about heartache and heartbreak in a variety of ways in the remaining 7 tracks yet to be released.

So what does Spiller’s solo career mean for The Struts? Spiller has been with the band, the Struts, for 15 years. They are best known for their song “Could’ve Been Me,” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard US Rock Airplay in 2015 after being released as the debut single off of their first album Everybody Wants (2014). In an interview with 98 Rock, Spiller said he is still involved with the Struts, “But I had a great collection of music I wanted to see through, a vision I needed to follow.” In fact, the Struts will be opening for Def Leppard for two of their upcoming shows this July in addition to also making appearances at festivals such as the Rocklahoma and Beachlife Festival this summer.

“Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine” debuts on April 25th, and in the meantime, Tracks 3, 4, and 6 are available now anywhere you stream music.