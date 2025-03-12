March Madness: And Why You Immediately Thought of the Men’s Tournament 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The NCAA March Madness basketball tournament pours time, effort, and money into promoting the men’s tournament—but who is advocating for women’s basketball and gender equality in sports? Despite the rapid growth of the women’s game, it still fights for the same media attention, sponsorships, and financial support that the men’s tournament effortlessly receives.

Women’s college basketball has grown a large amount in viewership in recent years. The star players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese, bring skill, competitiveness, and charisma to the court, which leads to the sports popularity. The 2023 NCAA Women’s Championship game shattered records, drawing nearly 10 million viewers. This illustrates how interest in the women’s tournament is stronger than ever. Despite this, the financial investments and media focus on the women’s game still lag far behind the men’s.

This isn’t just due to bias against women; there is substantial evidence illustrating these disparities. A clear example is the desirable viewing times. By only giving the men’s games the best viewing slots, this leads to the huge media coverage gap within womens sports. With less favorable viewing times, there is also a reduction in extensive pregame and postgame analysis. As a result, women’s games receive less promotion and continue to be relegated to less desirable time slots. The NCAA itself has been called out in the past for inequities, such as the differences in training facilities, food, and overall treatment of male and female athletes, as seen in the viral videos from the 2021 tournament exposing the stark contrast between the weight rooms provided for each.

It’s not the audience’s fault that you immediately think of the men’s tournament when hearing the name March Madness—that’s the result of years of disproportionate promotion and coverage. However, with the increasing popularity of women’s basketball, there is a chance for more balance in the future. More brands and sponsors are recognizing the value in supporting women’s sports, and fans are showing up in record numbers. The challenge now is ensuring that institutional support and media coverage catch up, so the women’s tournament is just as equivalent with March Madness as the men’s.

March Madness is about more than just basketball; it’s a reflection of broader societal issues surrounding gender equality. The success of women’s college basketball proves that there is demand for high-quality competition, and it’s time for the world of sports to step up and give these athletes the recognition and resources they deserve. As you sit to watch the upcoming tournaments, remember that every game is an opportunity to support equality in sports and help level the playing field for women athletes.