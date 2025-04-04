Mamma Mia Summer: Summer Outfits Inspired by Sophie

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is coming up, which means it’s time for a wardrobe refresh. That time to go through all of your summer clothes from last year that you no longer love nor fit into, and replenish them with new closet favorites.

Recently, I have been buying more staple, timeless pieces rather than fast fashion. With that in mind, who better to find inspiration from than Sophie Sheridan from Mamma Mia?

Sophie remains a timeless, effortless style icon that all of the girls have been itching to recreate. So, why not live out your Mamma Mia fantasies and dress like Sophie this summer? I might not be able to get you to an island in Greece, but I can help you find some outfits that Sophie would wear on an island in Greece!

Sophie followed a two-color palette of whites and blues that almost mirrors Greece’s flag. She liked to wear flattering but typically flowy clothing items and almost always rocked a one-piece swimsuit. So, if you want to dress like Sophie this summer, let’s talk about ways you can achieve it.

Swimwear:

Sophie enjoyed some functionality in her swimwear, allowing her to jump into the water at any given moment with no worries of a wardrobe malfunction. Her one-piece swimsuit typically consisted of funky patterns with the color scheme of blue, white, red, and orange.

The MERMAID GARDEN Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit from La Vie en Rose and the La Blanca Women’s Alboran Sea One Piece Swimsuit Women’s Alboran Sea One Piece Swimsuit from Macy’s both scream Sophie with their Greek color scheme and fun floral patterns.

I also could see her loving the Aerie Plunge One Piece in Ocean Sky or the PacSun Gingham Floral Tommi One Piece Swimsuit; both are fun-patterned swimsuits that you can easily throw on for an ocean dip.

Clothing:

Sophie rocks an effortless bohemian style embodying a perfect mix of island girl: casual and romantic femininity. She kept her clothing very boho and beachy, with very light and airy fabrics. Think Linens, Cotton, or otherwise gauzy materials, ones you are not going to sweat through on a hot summer day. If you are going for a Sophie-inspired look, you need these clothing items:

Accessories:

For accessories, think minimal; Sophie was constantly ready for the next adventure, twirling around the island, jumping into the ocean, or sailing away on the boat. She would have simple diamond studs, a shell necklace, hair elastics, or yarn bracelets on her wrist. For a bag, think a Woven tote bag, which is easy to bring to the beach. I love this Amazon straw beach tote, or for a more elevated look, this Banana Republic Straw tote.

I can’t wait to see all of your Sophie-inspired looks this summer.