Let’s Go Girls: The Cutest Airport Outfits Inspos

Deciding to go to school in a different country has gotten me comfortable traveling alone and being at the airport. Trust me, I now know LaGuardia like the back of my hand, and I can get in through security from my Uber within five minutes.

I remember in high school, my friends and I would always wonder if we were anyone’s airport crush. I assure you I was not; in fact, you couldn’t even tell it was me. When I was younger, I would see people dressed up in slacks or jeans at the airport, looking so put together, and I would stare in confusion, thinking: You must be crazy. Why would I wear jeans on a flight?

Now I still agree that comfort is key, but you can remain comfortable and look cute while doing it.

Here are some cute outfit inspo for the airport:

Matching set:

This has got to be the easiest elevated and put-together look while staying nice and comfy on the cramped airplane. I love a matching sweat set from Aritzia, Hollister, or even Amazon. There are even matching knit sets that give that extra sophistication.

Trench Coat:

I think this easily makes any outfit look more put together and sleek. I’ll wear a matching set and the trench coat over top, and immediately feel so powerful. I got mine at Primark, but check out thrift stores; for an investment piece, look at Aritzia.

Baggy Jeans:

I used to swear I would never wear jeans on the airplane, but this past spring break, I proved myself wrong. Now I still wouldn’t do it on a long flight, but three hours or less, you can wear jeans. I like a baggy jean since it still provides comfort, so you don’t feel constricted when sitting down for a long period. You can tie the look together with your favorite crew neck, sweater, or baby tee. Simple but chic.

Staple Tee or Tank

A basic tank top or baby tee is perfect for an airport outfit. It is both functional and stylish, it gives you a comfy base layer in case there is no AC in the plane (it’s happened one too many times!), but it’s also easy to layer for colder airports.

Linen Pants

For warm weather, linen pants are a must. They’re so comfortable to sit in for long periods and are super breathable, so you don’t overheat, while also avoiding bare legs on the airport gross seats. Plus, they just scream classy and chic.

Let’s talk shoes:

I think shoes really tie an outfit together, but they have to be functional. It kills me every time I see someone wear sandals to the airport, especially if they don’t have TSA Pre-Check. Gross bare feet on the airport floor? Don’t do that to yourself.

Also, don’t wear extravagant footwear or shoes that are hard to take off or are too tight – your feet swell on long flights. I personally think a cute sneaker is perfect: functional for TSA, long walks to your gate, escalators, while still keeping a chic look.

I love my New Balance 574s, but I’ve also been loving Sambas, Gazelles, and Converse. Pick a sneaker that’s a bit more elevated than an everyday runner, but still comfortable and already broken in. Or go for slip-on shoes like UGGs or the Boston Birkenstocks

Other Tips:

Layering is key. Planes are either the hottest flight ever or freezing. With proper layering, you’re ready for any circumstance

Avoid shorts. While they can be super cute, airport seats can get sticky and gross, I try to avoid bare legs touching the seats.

Bad hair day? A baseball hat can be super chic. It’s also saved me from the embarrassment of people noticing my airport crash outs (unfortunately, there have been many; I have the worst luck with flying).

Accessorize. Jewelry, your headphones, even the bag you carry, can pull your outfit together and elevate the look.

Trust me, take these tips and you will be everyone’s airport crush. I hope this gives you some inspiration to travel in style this summer! Don’t get me wrong, sometimes on those early morning or red eye flights, I still look tired, miserable, and scary, but on midday flights when I have more time, I like to make myself look more presentable.