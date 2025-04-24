Kind of Shady: Budget-Friendly Amazon Sunnies for Summer 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though the April showers seem to never give up their persistent downpours and gloomy weather, summer is approaching. So, what better way is there to prepare for the sun by stocking up on the cutest summer accessories- sunglasses! Sure, a designer pair of sunnies is always a great luxury purchase. But let’s face it, we all love a good, affordable dupe! Here are my top five Amazon sunnies for summer!

It’s always hard to choose a favorite, but a rectangle frame never lets me down. These 90s retro rectangle sunglasses from Amazon are a must-have for the summer sun! These sunglasses will look amazing with any summer outfit! What’s even better is the affordable price- 15 dollars for two pairs. My personal favorites are the black frame with a grey lens and the leopard brown lens! There are even fun color options, like a red frame, that will add a pop of color to your summer vacation looks! While these sunnies may not be for everyone, I love a good oversized square frame lens. Something about a big pair of sunglasses brings me back to the early 2000s, and who doesn’t love to reminisce? I personally love pairing chunky and bold pairs of sunglasses with a cute bikini and baseball cap on the beach. Even better, the big sunglasses will block out the sun and all of your problems as you relax on the beach. Better yet, you can find these sunnies on Amazon for about $15! Oval sunnies are an adorable addition to your sunglass collection! While square and oval sunnies are closely related cousins, I cannot get over these oval sunglasses from Amazon. Their gold frame gives these sunnies an elevated look that can be worn on the beach or at brunch! And of course, the best part is that these sunglasses are only about $13! Who doesn’t love affordable and stylish pieces? Ok, let’s face it, I love big square lenses and gold frames. So, how could I not adore the classic square polarized sunglasses from Amazon? These are the perfect sunnies to wear on a boat in Mykonos or while taking cute photos with the girls on the Amalfi coast! Once again, these sunglasses are only about $15, so grab some for you and your girls for your summer trip! Last, but certainly not least, are the oversized square cat eye sunnies! This pair of sunglasses is the perfect blend of almost all of my favorite things- an oversized lens, gold frame, and cute leopard print! What’s not to love about a cute $15 pair of sunnies?

While you’re stuck preparing for finals, remember that summer is approaching. When you find yourself taking a well-deserved shopping break amidst all the studying, don’t forget to grab some sunnies at these amazing prices! Your outfits won’t be complete without them!