It’s UGG Season- So Here’s Some Cute Dupes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping, and the UGGs are coming out. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably let your UGGs fall apart (pun intended). So instead of buying a new pair every time it rains (yes, I am guilty of wearing my UGGs in the rain), here are some dupes that will get you through the fall.

Let’s start with my personal favorite hotspot for dupes—Target. Dearfoams Dean Genuine Suede Clog Slipper with Embroidery is the perfect dupe for the UGG Tasman slippers in chestnut, and the price tag will allow you to get a second pair as a backup!

And of course, we can’t forget about Amazon. If you’re a fan of the UGG platform boots, the Project Cloud 100% Genuine Leather Ankle Boots offer a similar look at an affordable price. Better yet, you’ll be able to get slippers and platform boots this fall because of these dupes.

For my fans of the classic UGG boots we all grew up loving, Amazon’s WFL Women Snow Boots Classic Mid-calf Fur Lining Fashion Winter Boots are the perfect addition to your shoe collection. I mean, every Y2K girl needs her Y2K boots with fur (with some little bows on the side, too).

We cannot forget about the mother of all UGG dupes— the knee-high UGG boots that scream Christian girl autumn circa 2013. A staple in every Tumblr girl’s closet, the DREAM PAIRS Women’s High-top Winter Snow Boots have got you covered. And since we’ve ditched the UGG price tag, go ahead and buy yourself a couple of pairs, diva, you deserve it!

Whether you’ve fallen out of love with your UGGs or just need a couple extra pairs this season, treat yourself to some dupes! So I’ll be right back—I’ve got some shopping to do!