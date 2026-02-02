Is the “Sex and the City” NYC Lifestyle Attainable? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No.

Although watching Sex and the City (SATC) creates beautiful and idealistic scenarios for New York City girls, it is nothing near attainable.

Carrie Bradshaw, whom I align with most, has a one-bedroom apartment with full amenities and countless pairs of $500 Manolo Blahnik shoes from writing just one column? I don’t believe it for a second. Currently, I have two minimum wage jobs, am living with two other girls, and have maybe two amenities on a good day. I surely can’t afford a singular pair of Manolo Blahniks. Especially not making income from my writing, which I currently do for free.

Although it’s a dream of mine to stroll around Manhattan in my last-season-vogue outfits, with Mr. Big on my arm, as we talk about which penthouse we’re going to buy, it’s simply not for the working-class college girl.

Miranda Hobbs might be a little more realistic if you’re smart, driven, and prepared for the mental and financial torture that is law school. To me, Miranda’s life is ideal for women post-grad. She works in a man-run industry, an impressive feat of its own, and has a beautiful apartment with financial freedom. I strive to be independent from a man and dominate intellectually, and as freely as she does.

Charlotte York, often seen in fresh-off-the-runway looks, sports a fantasy for many Gen Z and younger Millennial women: the girl who loves her humanities job and marries rich. Her lavish life and stay-at-home-wifeness are highly unattainable. Her luck with her first husband, Dr. Trey MacDougal, was serendipity at its finest. In her opposite-of-messy divorce, she won the massive NYC apartment and her new love, Harry. What a truly fortunate turn of events. I dream of doing writing and graphic design for a below-livable wage and having my husband pay for everything, but in this economy, I can’t foresee my dreams coming true.

Samantha Jones might have an attainable lifestyle if your social battery is constantly charged and you can enjoy being single yet still being in contact with men. I love Samantha’s passion, independence, and drive; she is an extremely inspirational woman who dominates men in the business world and in her personal life. Her unapologetic, confident attitude is one I strive for, yet the opposite of the personality I have formed. She redefined femininity with her desire for sexual and professional pleasure, where she constantly wins and keeps the upper hand. Personally, I love love, and dating men is exhausting and burdensome.

Although these four uniquely powerful women have desirable lifestyles, I find it highly unattainable as a college girl. Without a doubt, I will spend the remainder of my life working towards being as independent, strong, and fashionable as the cast of SATC. I hope.