Is It Worth $24: My Review of the Summer Fridays Lip Butter 

I can confidently say that most of us have gone through a “chapstick phase” at some point in our lives. For me, that meant middle school. But, if you somehow escaped this “chapstick phase,” no you did not. While you may not have been asking your parents to buy you every single type of lip balm, oil, and mask out there, you probably found yourself on the side of Instagram reels and tik tok where influencers try and sell you a bunch of makeup products- especially lip products. And if that sounds like something you’ve experienced, then I am sure the name Summer Fridays rings a bell. But is their famous lip butter (or infamous- depending on how you look at it), really worth it? Should you spend your hard-earned money on this $24 product? Who am I kidding, I never really left my middle school “chapstick phase”, and so here’s my review of the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.

For starters, I had been eyeing the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for over a year, and finally caved in and bought it about two months ago after a good friend of mine recommended it. While I do not own nearly every single shade of the Lip Butter Balm like she does, I would certainly love to!

I currently own the Lip Butter Balm in the shade ‘Iced Coffee.’ According to the Sephora website, which is where I purchased my Lip Butter Balm, the shade ‘Iced Coffee’ is a ‘sheer cocoa’ shade. I can confirm that this description is true, as it goes on as a very sheer, nearly transparent gloss, with a hint of light brown to bring some warmth to the gloss. I love the fact that these Lip Butter Balms are all sheer with a hint of color, as they can be applied as an everyday lip balm/gloss, or elevate a full glam makeup look while still hydrating your lips!

As many of us know, the winter in New York is no joke, so having a moisturizing Lip Balm that can withstand the cold weather is not a want, it’s a need! And so, I do believe that this Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm is worth the money! It does have a thicker consistency, but is not so tacky that it becomes unbearable. The different scents and shades are also to die for, and I love the ‘Iced Coffee’ scent’s caramel undertones that remind me of my favorite Starbucks latte!

There are some downsides, however. Each full-size tube of the Lip Butter Balm contains 0.5 oz of product. After owning the product for about two months, and only using it about once a day, I am nearly halfway through the tube. However, through word of mouth, I have heard that the tubes deflate, but last for quite some time. The upside is that the thickness of the product does not require constant reapplication!

Of course, a regular chapstick or any lip balm can probably do the job just fine. But, if you want something that feels a little bit more like a lip gloss/ balm hybrid that can be worn with and without makeup, I would certainly invest in a Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm!