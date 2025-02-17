The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are in the process of possibly adding that second major or co-major, I am going to tell you all the reasons why a double major might just be worth it. I think when considering a double major, there are a couple of important things to consider: is this going to increase your tuition, will you still graduate in time, and how will it benefit you?

I am currently a Finance and Global Business major, with an English minor. Now this may seem scary and extremely burdensome to have two majors and a minor, but I assure you that if you are strategic with your major and minors, this will not cause you any extra work, and may even end up being less work. I am about to enter the second semester of my junior year, and only need 12 more classes to graduate i.e. 4 a semester. The biggest misconception of a double major is that it’s extra cost, or it’s going to require you to take over 5 classes a semester to graduate, and I am here to tell you that is not necessarily true. Depending on your chosen majors, you can find ways to have certain classes double count for your other major classes or double count as electives requirements. Almost all of my courses for my Global Business were able to double count as courses for my Finance major or my Liberal Arts Elective requirements. Doing this, allowed me to add a minor, and not go beyond the 120 credit requirement, so I did not have to pay anything extra.

The best way to ensure this is possible for you is first of all be strategic with majors. Try and pair majors, that possibly have some room for overlap, such as the Finance and Economics double major. Further, Marketing and Management allow for some overlap, additionally, I am sure there are many majors within the Kakos School of Arts and Science with room for overlap, although I am not as versed in them. You can check this out through Degreeworks, and fill out the what-if worksheet, with your two possible majors and school, this will show you all the requirements you will need, and allow you to decipher if there is room for overlap or double counting classes. Furthermore, use your advisor as a resource, I assure you they are happy to help with any confusion you may have with how a double major would be possible.

The next thing to decide is how this double major benefit you or distinguish you from the competition. I chose my Global Business co-major because I have a strong desire to work abroad or within a multinational company. I felt this co-major would allow me to better understand different cultures and their impact on the workplace, and also have hands-on experience with Cross-cultural projects. I added my English minor, as I felt through my Finance major, I was already showing I had a very analytical, problem-solving mind, but I wanted this minor to showcase my creativity and love for writing. I believe this can set me apart from others when applying for internships. So, when you are deciding on whether to add that second major, take a second to consider: what this says about you as a student, and how will it benefit you in the classroom and the future. The answers to those questions will lead you to decide if this double major is worth it.

I hope this helps you in considering whether or not to go for a double major. I promise you it is not scary, and if you do it strategically, it is 100% worth it.