‘I’m No Ordinary Girl’: Summer Jewelry That’ll Have You Feeling Like a Mermaid

Whether you are a gold or silver girl, summer jewelry is its own category. I’m talking about sea shells, starfish, cute charms, pearls, and, well, the list goes on. So, if you’re anything like me and love having adorable jewelry for every occasion, here are some of my favorite summer pieces!

You really can never go wrong with a dainty gold necklace! This adorable and dainty charm necklace from amazon features a thin gold chain with seashell, starfish, and feather charms. And, of course, the most adorable little pearls! This necklace would pair so well with a beautiful sunset colored sundress! It’s the perfect necklace to wear to a post-beach-day dinner, topping off your sun-kissed look!

What’s better than a starfish accessory for summer? Pura Vida’s Harper Statement Starfish Charm comes in both gold and silver and is absolutely adorable! What I love about this charm is that you can choose a separate bracelet or necklace chain that works for you, or both, so that you can have more than one adobe starfish accessory! I personally am a fan of the Harper Oval Charm Chain Bracelet with the starfish charm- they simply pair so well! This starfish charm will make you feel just like Aquamarine. I mean, who wouldn’t want starfish giving you compliments?

Although they are on the pricier side, the evil eye earring set from Baublebar reminds me of the perfect Greek summer vacation! The set comes with two pairs of gold huggies, one with the traditional evil eye and one with ‘repeating evil eyes and pavé detailing’ as Baublebar describes it! My favorite part is the gold huggie! You really can’t go wrong with this Evil Eye Earring Set.

Even though the Turquoise Concho Chain is a belt, I count it as a piece of jewelry! This is my absolute favorite summer accessory, as it can dress up a pair of jean shorts, or elevate a flowy maxi skirt! The belt, skirt, and cowgirl boot combo for summer is unmatched! Who doesn’t love an accessory that can elevate an outfit?

Whether you are staying in your hometown this summer, traveling to a big city, or lounging on the beaches of Greece, don’t forget to accessorize! Summer is summer no matter where you spend it, so enjoy the warm weather and accessorize! Some amazing jewelry will make your outfits cooler, even when the weather’s hot.