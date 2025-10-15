“I’ll Be There For You” by Helping You Find Rachel-Esque Outfits 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
“So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s D.O.A.” But at least “I’ll be there for you” by helping you find the cutest Rachel Green inspired outfits. So, cue the synchronized claps and let’s get to fashion, friends.
- Simple but timeless, Rachel loves to style jeans with cute cardigans and sweaters. The Ribbed Quarter-Zip Sweater from Banana Republic in black, paired with Abercrombie’s Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean, is the perfect simple and put-together Rachel look that keeps us using her for outfit inspo. Rachel would also pair a look like this with an updo, or half-up, half-down hairdo, so a claw clip is a must. An eight-pack of claw clips from Amazon gives you a variety of clips so that you can always have a Rachel-inspired hair day.
- What’s Rachel Green’s style without some 90s-inspired layering and a baby tee? Hollister’s white Seamless Fabric Crew Baby Tee is a must-have staple in a Rachel-inspired closet. Layer the white baby tee with Abercrombie’s Textural Crew Sweater Shell Tank in black and the Scarlett Mid Rise Satin Mini Skort, and you have a 90s Rachel Green look. Don’t forget about knee-high boots, though! Princess Polly’s Renzo Knee High Boots in black will complete this look (and they offer a 30 percent student discount)!
- Rachel sure loves the LBDs (little black dresses)! The On My Mind Black Strapless Mini Dress from Boho Pink was practically made for Rachel. It pairs so easily with your favorite boots, too! And don’t forget the Rachel-inspired blowout!
- Last, but certainly not least, are Rachel’s iconic maxi skirts. The Lulu’s Oziah Navy and Ivory Plaid Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt paired with Cotton On’s Ryan Henley Long Sleeve is an adorable city-day outfit!
No matter your style, we can all admit Rachel Green had some pretty iconic looks on “Friends.” So even “when it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, I’ll be there” to help you find an outfit!