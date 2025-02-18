The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I screamed, I cried, and I spilled my “GUTS”! Olivia Rodrigo’s tour was certainly a wild ride, bringing her second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, one of the most famous venues in the world, along for the journey. Although I could not have taken you all there with me, I will try my best to recount my experience.

While this spectacular tour has now ended, you can live out the experience from home by watching “GUTS” from the comfort of your own home on Netflix! Not such a “bad idea, right?”

For starters, I would not have been able to attend the concert if it were not for one of my closest friends from high school. I am eternally grateful to her for bringing me along. Let’s just say, “Teenage Dream” had our college selves crying about how much we have grown. Before I get all mushy though, let’s start from the beginning.

It was the event to be at. Everyone was dressed to impress; it was amazing to see all of the sparkly fishnet stockings, glittering boots and skirts, and bedazzled lavender cowgirl hats. My favorite part, however, was all of the bows! Honestly, it was beautiful to see everyone come together to enjoy Rodrigo’s concert, but also dress up and have fun as an audience. My childhood self would have died just to have been able to dress up for a concert. And who am I kidding, my current self was freaking out and overwhelmed with excitement!

My friend and I arrived at the concert an hour and a half early to take pictures and get ourselves acclimated. Once inside, we bought our merch, because how could you not, and were given trading cards. Each date of the tour is given a different trading card, which makes for an awesome keepsake!

Besides all of the merch, there were a lot of photo opportunities, and of course, we took advantage of them. My friend and I could take photos in front of a balloon arch specifically made for photos, and it was so much fun! What was even greater, however, was standing in line to get our picture taken. I know that sounds crazy, but we met a fellow fan who gave us adorable friendship bracelets, and was offering to take pictures of people as well. I think Rodrigo would be happy to see the community she has created through her music!

Again, I cannot thank my friend enough, for we were upgraded to floor seats (it’s a long story), and our view made me freak out (again). What was particularly great about being on the floor was the fact that we were able to get much closer to the stage, although not to the front, and take pictures together; of course, the view was awesome, which goes without saying.

After the Breeders opened for Rodrigo, about thirty minutes before she came out, candles spelling “GUTS” appeared on the screens surrounding the stage; as the time trickled down and we awaited her grand entrance, all of the candles began melting until the flames blew out. The excitement in the room was palpable, and I cannot physically express how loud I screamed. I seriously think I caused permanent damage to my vocal chords.

The concert began with “bad idea, right?” and ended with “Get him back!”, including songs from both her albums. My favorite song to hear live was none other than “Teenage Dream”, which legitimately had me in tears, especially with all of the adorable pictures of little Olivia Rodrigo that appeared on screen as she sang her heart out.

And let’s not forget about the awesome band, backup dancers, and the beautiful set. At one point, stars dropped down from the ceiling and lit up the stadium while Rodrigo flew above everyone on a purple crescent moon singing “Logical.” Nothing gets better than that!

Overall, it was one of the best times I have ever had, and was an unforgettable experience. I know that the race for tickets was definitely “brutal”, but I highly recommend living the experience through the “GUTS WORLD TOUR” movie! It is worth it, and you’ll certainly be getting “deja vu” for years to come. Well, that’s enough for my corny jokes, but I honestly hope that you can all see Rodrigo live someday. Even so, her talent is so great, that she sounds equally as amazing on record as she does live! So pull up the Guts World Tour Setlist or the movie, and put on your concert in your room if you are just as “obsessed” as I am!