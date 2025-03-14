How to Prepare For A Job Interview

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Reader,

Congratulations! You’ve been selected to move on to the video interview portion of your dream company’s recruitment process. Please follow these steps to move forward with your application.

One of the many joys of the spring semester is starting to hear back about jobs and internships that you’ve applied to as early as winter break. I’m writing this as I’ve just received a HireVue request from a potential summer internship, so come along with me as I prepare for this interview! Whether it’s a HireVue pre-screener, a Zoom interview, or an in-person interview, I’ve got you covered.

First things first, you should be incredibly proud of yourself for making it past the first steps of the application process. Some companies’ internship programs receive hundreds of thousands of applications, especially for summer internships, as people are more willing to relocate for a fixed period. So, give yourself a pat on the back for standing out. Now it’s time to start preparing and continue showing that you’re the best candidate for this position!

Just like in a class, the key to a successful interview is preparation and studying. Even if you already know a lot about your field or the company, it doesn’t hurt to do some extra research. No one has ever been disappointed by over-preparing! Here are a few tips to guide your preparation:

Study Tips:

Learn about the company’s mission: Look into some of their notable achievements, recognitions, awards, or programming. Have a point or two to comment on, and relate it back to why you’d be a great fit for the team. You can incorporate this information into the conversation by mentioning the company’s achievement and explaining how it aligns with your own work. Alternatively, ask the interviewer about their involvement. For example: “I’ve noticed that CBS is integrating AR/VR technologies into their broadcast productions. What’s the goal of introducing this technology in relation to the storytelling aspect of news programming? Are there specific examples of how you’re using the Unreal Engine in news and weather segments to enhance viewership?” Research your interviewer: If you know who your interviewer will be, find out as much as you can about them. This includes their educational background, how long they’ve been with the company, where they’ve previously worked, and any published works or relevant materials. LinkedIn is your best friend here. I’ve had interviews where I clicked with an interviewer because we were from the same hometown and are both involved in Greek life, and I’ve also had great experiences when I mentioned a topic my interviewer had spoken about on a panel. Specifics like these show that you are not only invested in the company but can invest yourself in the people behind the brand!

Entering the interview with enthusiasm, curiosity, and knowledge is your best strategy. By the time you reach the interview stage, employers want to hire you, so show them that you’re invested in their ideals and the company.

Location/Setting:

For a HireVue or Zoom interview, a plain white background isn’t always the right background. This is a bit controversial since recruiters often recommend recording in front of a white backdrop, but I believe that having a modest background can add to the personality you want to showcase during an interview. Personally, when I’m on Zoom or recording a HireVue, I have my photo wall with personal pictures behind me. I even use my background as part of my introduction, explaining that “while I don’t have a white background, the stories seen on the wall behind me show the stories I’ve loved telling and living, and I’m excited to tell more stories with your company!”–this is a very media production/music specific answer so make sure that if mention you background it makes sense for your profession.

Outfit Prep:

The famous saying I live by is, “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.” If it’s a Zoom or HireVue meeting, I’m guilty of dressing professionally from the waist up while wearing pajama pants and slippers. However, dressing more professionally never hurts. I typically go into interviews in business professional attire, often wearing a dress and blazer (if it’s a sleeveless dress). But dress to your own comfort level. For me, looking the part boosts my confidence going into the interview.

Go Beyond your Resume:

Above all else, be yourself! Recruiters can learn all the fine details of your experience and qualifications from your resume and application. An interview is your chance to show them what can’t fit on an 8.5×11 document, so show them how bright you really shine!

Remember, interviews are conversations. Recruiters aren’t trying to trip you up, so take a deep breath when nerves hit. Let go of any imposter syndrome because this is your moment—you’ve worked so hard to get here!

Looking Ahead…

One last word of advice: don’t feel discouraged if you receive automated rejection emails. I can recite the script by heart: “Thank you for applying. We’ve received applications from many talented candidates just like yourself, and we are currently moving forward with applications that best align with the qualifications of this position.” It’s okay to feel disappointed, but don’t let that rejection consume you. I speak from experience—I’ve been so close to various opportunities, and the last thing you want to hear is “no.” I like to give the emotion its 15 minutes of fame, letting myself be disappointed, but then quickly shake it off by applying for more positions and looking for the next best opportunity. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again! Even after an interview, some companies may not reply—and yes, that can feel so frustrating, but don’t let that make you feel any less successful than you are by having made it to an interview round.

Study, dress the part, and most importantly, remember—you’ve made it this far because of who you are! So keep being your amazing self.