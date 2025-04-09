How Fans are Feeling About Sunrise on the Reaping

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Every time I am asked what my favorite book is, my answer has remained the same since I was in fourth grade. The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins has made such a profound impact on my life since I opened the first book back when I was about 10. I grew up around books as my mom was a huge supporter of our public library, and I have had a maintained bookshelf for most of my life. Many fictional novels are driven by a main protagonist or a certain plotline. The work that Collins has done in The Hunger Games is unique in the way that the book is so great because of ALL the characters, not just Katniss. There is depth, curiosity, and growth for each character, forcing you to trust, love, or hate them. So one can assume that I was very excited for the release of Sunrise on the Reaping.

It’s important to acknowledge, however, that The Hunger Games has been considered one of the books to be banned throughout the United States. The Banned Book Project says that the portrayal of violence, insensitivity, and themes of resistance have raised concern that The Hunger Games is a very controversial book. Nevertheless, it is still a relevant and popular series, as Collins’s fifth book, Sunrise on the Reaping, was just published on March 18th, 2025.

The first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was published in 2020, and the movie was released in 2023. Since Collins published the first novel of the trilogy in 2008, she has now totaled 5 books in the series. Fans have consistently questioned if Collins would ever consider writing a sequel to her previous three novels. Polygon wrote an article in anticipation of Sunrise on the Reaping and said there will likely never be a sequel to the first three books, but Collins has continued to produce prequels. However, her sequels have yet to disappoint fans when it comes to telling the interconnected story of the Hunger Games.

Sunrise on the Reaping is the 400-page, second prequel to the original trilogy. It follows the 50th annual Hunger Games, 24 years before the first novel took place. What makes this book so exciting for fans like myself is that it focuses on the Second Quarter Quell. If you are not familiar with what a ‘Quarter Quell’ is, it is an altered and special edition of the Hunger Games that occurs every 25 years. The book will feature the mentor of Katniss and Peeta, Haymitch Abernathy of District 12, new characters, and others we have met before.

Without discussing any spoilers for Sunrise on the Reaping, or any other book in the series, I can confidently say Collins has yet again spoiled fans with her work. Although it was released just a few days ago, fans have already left reviews all over Google, Goodreads, and more sites, labeling the book as one of her best novels yet. Collins has wowed readers with her in-depth look at Haymitch’s past and her complex and vivid writing style. Sunrise on the Reaping already has a 4.73/5 on Goodreads, with over 82,000 ratings. 77% of fans have already given it 5 stars, with over 24,000 reviews, many praising Collins in just about every way they can. On Google Reviews, around 94% of users liked the book. Popular outlets such as The New York Times, Elle, The Guardian, and more have already reported on the novel, making note of yet again Collins’s mark as a genius in the dystopian writing world.

The Hunger Games fandom has remained strong since the first few novels and movies were released over 10 years ago, but Sunrise on the Reaping has once again reignited the spark that many fans feel and resonate with. If you haven’t read The Hunger Games yet, maybe some of the reviews on Sunrise on the Reaping might change your mind.