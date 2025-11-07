How Does a College Girl Afford an NYC Lifestyle?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York City is one of the most expensive cities in the United States. From shopping to rent to food, almost everything has a markup. Going to college is expensive enough, but going to college in New York City is a completely different challenge. So, as “broke college students,” how are we affording this NYC lifestyle?

Being financially intelligent is a necessary life skill, and as a Gen Z college student with a shopping addiction living in one of the world’s most expensive cities, it can be hard. However, I have compiled a list of “life hacks” to help you navigate through the nerve-wracking price tag that comes with living in New York City, all while maintaining a fun lifestyle.

Concerts, Broadway, and Entertainment Is there a singer coming to town that you desperately want to see? Check out the tickets on StubHub and Ticketmaster the day of. About an hour before the concert, resellers will begin to drop their ticket prices astronomically low. I have been able to see shows like Lorde in Madison Square Garden and Tame Impala at the Barclays Center for under $100, simply by snagging last-minute seats. If you’re looking to get a better view, many venues offer upgrades at the box office. Cheap transportation to these events is also extremely accessible, with multiple subway lines making stops at both MSG and Barclays. Is there a Broadway show you are dying to catch? Go to the box office and ask if they offer a student discount for New York City college students. By simply providing your student ID card, you are eligible for student rush tickets, normally priced between $30 and $40. You can also sign up for the Manhattan Theater Club, a free membership program that provides discounted tickets to city college students.

Food and Drinks Skip the fast food. The money you are spending on the small “cheap” meals adds up quickly. Instead, put that money aside and use it to try a new restaurant in the city. There are so many amazing places to eat in New York, so save that money to try one! Not only will you benefit from the money you are saving, but you will also be experiencing something new outside of the campus bubble. As someone who is addicted to caffeine, the money I spend on Dunkin’ and Starbucks adds up. Limiting myself to getting either Dunkin or Starbucks only once a week has significantly helped me save money while at school. Pick the day when you have your most stressful classes, and treat yourself then. Make sure you are utilizing your meal plan. There are so many things to eat that are provided for you on campus, so make sure you are taking advantage of them. It will help you save money in the long run.

Shopping Cut out impulse buying. Before you make another purchase for your wardrobe, think about what you are actually missing from your closet. Buying with purpose will help you utilize the pieces you are purchasing. Take advantage of free pop-ups! New York City is a hub for shopping, advertising, and media, meaning that many brands use New York as a place to launch and promote their new products. There are free pop-ups in various places in the city almost every day. Instagram and TikTok are primarily used to promote these pop-ups, so make sure you are searching “(Insert Date Here) New York City Pop Ups” to find when your favorite brands are coming to town. You’ll be able to take full advantage of the New York City lifestyle while getting free stuff. What more can you ask for?

Using these tips has helped me (and my wallet) in being more financially responsible, despite the challenges. Being a college student in New York City does not come without a hefty price tag, but if you know how to navigate it, you can have the best of both worlds: maintaining a fun lifestyle while being smart about your spending.