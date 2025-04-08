Hobbies That Can Improve Mental Health (And Won’t Break the Bank)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For a long time, when friends or coworkers would ask me about my hobbies, my mind would quickly draw a blank. In the digital age, it has become so easy to get lost in everything the internet has to offer very quickly. I’ve fallen victim to the convenience of resetting after a long day by mindlessly scrolling. So much of our lives have been converted to digital means. While not all bad, it is important to remember that everything should be consumed in moderation. This year, one of my goals has been to start reclaiming my interests outside of my social media presence. This stems from how I’ve noticed that social media use impacts my mental health negatively. Small changes, such as not looking at my phone for the first 15 minutes of my day or reading before bed, have made significant changes in the way I feel, both mentally and physically. With that, here are some hobbies that can help improve your mental health (and make you sound cooler when people ask you what you like to do).

Reading: Who doesn’t like to be able to say they read! It’s practically an automatic ego boost, and once you find what you’re interested in, it can be a whole lot of fun, too! For me personally, reading when I was young was one of my favorite escapes. As I’ve gotten older, it has been harder to motivate myself to read, but mostly because I no longer knew what I was looking for when it came to picking up a book. Reading is an incredible way to destress, as it allows you to immerse yourself in a world and lives that differ from your own. If you’re looking for a place to start, think first about what interests you. Whether it be romance, historical fiction, fantasy, or thrillers, there is absolutely something out there that you will enjoy.

Drawing/Coloring: When I was young, my favorite activity was drawing. My grandmother still has a framed drawing of my family I did when I was probably around 4 (granted, the people I drew look more like potatoes than humans, but it was the thought that counted). As I got older and strayed away from art classes in high school, I lost touch with drawing and expressing creativity and stress through coloring. I was skeptical at first, but putting on some music or your favorite show and sitting down with a coloring book can work wonders. I myself am a bit of a perfectionist, so coloring in the lines and choosing the right colors ends up consuming my thoughts, giving me a much needed mental break from the many other stressors dealt with from day to day. While it may sound juvenile, sitting down with a coloring book and sketching out some drawings on a napkin might calm you more than you would think.

Walking: Some may argue that walking isn’t a hobby, but intentionally sectioning off a portion of your day to go on a walk sure sounds like one to me! A walk outside with your favorite song or podcast playing through your headphones is truly one of the best forms of self-care there is. Walking is proven to improve both your mental and physical health, boosting your overall mood. Whether it’s inside or outside, morning or evening, moving your body is a great way to relieve stress and make time for yourself.

When it comes to hobbies, the possibilities are practically endless. What matters most is that you are finding something that makes you feel good! Reading, writing, walking, drawing, knitting, singing, and anything else you can think of all force you to take time to focus on yourself and your happiness. Whatever your hobby may be, look forward to the opportunity to better understand yourself and take away from the stress of everyday life.