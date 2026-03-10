Handling FOMO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

Anyone who knows me knows that I am FOMO’s number one hater. I am filled with FOMO just by seeing two people have class together and wishing I were in it. Seeing an old couple fills me with FOMO, and I don’t even want to be old yet. Due to this, I’ve been trying to revamp my life and redirect myself towards a life without caring about FOMO anymore.

Recently, I’ve been trying to come to terms with the fact that I don’t need to be present at every single event, especially when it’s detrimental to my mental health by overstraining myself and going. I am a big fan of inconveniencing yourself for your friends, but a line has to be drawn at some point.

I started to realize last month that I never had the time to take a breath. I never had time to just watch my show, or doomscroll, or read a new book, without being enveloped in the anxiety of wondering what event I was missing, how many assignments I have to do, and what else I could possibly be doing besides spending time with myself. To warp this mindset, I’ve been trying to fill the time when I’m alone by doing things that I am passionate about.

I started to get more into writing and drawing, creating worlds that make me not even realize I am missing things in the real one. I have been trying to push myself into putting my own needs first, not events, photos, or friendships, etc. Putting yourself first is the number one way to handle FOMO because in 10 years, will you remember how you felt content at home, taking care of yourself, or the one night at a bar with your friends where you felt extremely lonely?