Gen-Z’s Latest Accessory Craze Is a Hit – And You Won’t Break the Bank Joining In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Goodbye key chains, hello bag charms!

The latest accessory craze to hit Gen-Z is bag charms, and I have to say, it’s reminiscent of Y2K puffy balls and the days that had everyone overloading their keychain with tchotchkes from every city they’ve ever visited.

Whether you’re looking for a way to have your personality shine through, add a little dose of adorable to your work bag, or even further accentuate your going-out look, bag charms are a great option. These charms and chains are customizable to represent you, match different looks, and are easy to swap out or take off entirely, no matter the occasion.

While I personally haven’t yet invested in a bag charm, I’ve been eyeing the many popular options gracing my social media feeds. From bedazzled bag chains to taking your favorite stuffed animals on the go, below are some of the cutest, on-trend, and most affordable options that have caught my eye during recent doomscrolls.

Briny Baby Olive Bag Charm – Baublebar

If you’re a martini girl, or simply a fan of all things olive like I am, this bag charm could be the perfect option for you. Not an olive fan? Baublebar also has hot chili pepper and strawberry designs available. This bag charm is easy to pop on your purse for a night out and is sure to turn into a talking piece at happy hour.

Bag Charms – Coach

If you’re okay making a bit more of an investment in your bag charms, Coach has some amazing options. From bedazzled dinosaurs to pretzels and even mini purses to hang off your bag, these pieces are certainly unique. While the prices are a bit higher than the others on this list, these charms are well-made with quality you can count on for years to come.

HOSBY Bag Charm – Amazon

This 2-pack cashes in at just $16 total. The design is simple and versatile, adding just the right amount of flair for any outfit. In my opinion, these chains are the perfect size for small purses and baguette bags specifically, and are worthy of a day in the city or a night out with friends!

Bartholomew Bear Bag Charm – Jellycat

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Jellycat has absolutely dominated the market when it comes to cute bag charms. As a personal lover of all things Jellycat, I find these mini keychain versions of their bestselling stuffies truly adorable. They have over 20 options available on their site and seem to be adding more regularly. They’re also fairly affordable, clocking in at between $20 – $30. I have to be honest, when I finally do invest in a bag accessory, I think this will be the one I grab first.

Twinkle and Tide Co Bag Charm – Etsy

Say it with me — we love to support small businesses! This bag charm from Etsy is so cute and represents hundreds of other customizable, affordable options that are available on the platform. I love this one specifically for how customizable it is, from how many charms you want to which ones you want to pair together. This option starts at just $23 for two charms, and goes up to $52 for 12.