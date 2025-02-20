Fun Activities To Do With Friends During The Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hanging out with friends in the summer is easy. Beaches and pools are open, everyone in college is on break, concert season is in full swing, and the weather is great for taking walks, having picnics, etc. I rarely ever feel bored in the summer.

Winter is a whole different story. The combination of school and work seems to take over my life, and my friends’ lives too. Not only is it hard to find time in our busy schedules to see friends, but what is there to do? It gets to a point where I can only go on so many “dinner and drinks” dates with friends before I get bored of those too.

Here’s a list of fun things to do with friends when it’s wintertime the beach isn’t an option, and you’ve already chatted over dinner and drinks too many times.

1. Karaoke and Trivia Nights at Local Bars

Life changed when I realized the bars I frequent on the weekends are open during the week too. I started going to Wednesday Night Trivia with my friend over break, and it is more fun than weekend nights there.

2. Late-Night Coffee Shops

Another recent discovery I made is a coffee shop ten minutes away from where I live that opens at 6:00 PM and closes well past midnight. One of my favorites is in Long Island, where I’m from, named The Witches’ Brew and Cup Coffee.I’m sure there are plenty of places in the city to check out as well. It’s a cute idea to catch up with someone, especially when you’re both at school or work during the day and need a change of scenary.

3. Various Fun Classes to Take

-Paint and Sip classes

-Pasta Making Classes (you get to eat the pasta after)

-Pottery classes (by far my favorite, very relaxing)

-Yoga/Pilates/Other Workout classes (very fun to do with a friend!)

4. Ice Skating

Whether in Rockefeller Center or your local ice skating rink, this is underrated and so fun (especially with people who don’t know how to ice skate). A great place to go ice skating in the city, is under the Brooklyn Bridge. There’s also a plethora of a restaurants and shops in the area.

5. Staying In

Never underestimate the power of a good movie night with snacks, or doing silly arts and crafts from Michaels. It’s a great way to unwind on your own or with some friends.

These are just some of my favorite things to do in the winter, but hopefully, it helps you realize there is so much out there to do with your friends! Making time for the people you care about is so important, especially in the winter months when life feels a little bland. Always remember to take care of yourselves and your relationships in these times!