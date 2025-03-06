The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the great advantages of being a student at Manhattan University is having access to one of the greatest cities in the world. When it comes to going out and doing activities, the cost can become pretty hefty, pretty fast. Also, as college students, it may be difficult to find things to do in your free time that are not extremely expensive. With spring approaching, there are so many opportunities to enjoy and explore the city, here are a few things to do that are fun-filled and come with no cost.

Spend time in Central Park

It sounds simple, but there are so many activities to do in Central Park. You can go on a walk or run, whether on the main road or some of the paths. You can also bring a blanket with some snacks and relax while enjoying the sun and spring air. If you are with a few friends, you can also bring a deck of cards or board games to play.

New York Public Library

The New York Public Library is a great place if you want to spend some more time reading or focus more on assignments you have this spring. The Stephen A. Schwarzman Building is located in Bryant Park, which is another great location to walk around. Whether you want a new study spot for the remainder of the semester or a new place to get some books, the NYPL is also a great place to learn more about the city.

The High Line

The High Line is a scenic pathway above the streets in Chelsea. It is a 1.45 mile long path that was a part of the former New York Central Railroad system. It has art installations on the path and great views of street art on the buildings and streets down below. With the seasons changing, the High Line is a great place to enjoy a walk that is elevated from the streets of Manhattan, while also feeling like you’re a part of the skyscrapers in the city.

The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo is free for students on Wednesdays! It is a fun and unique experience for you and your friends to enjoy the animal exhibits for free. Some of the exhibits include Tiger Mountain, Congo Gorilla Forest, Jungleworld and Madagascar. It also has great paths and sculptures for a scenic setting to talk with friends.

The Staten Island Ferry

As the days get warmer and if you want clear views of the NYC skyline, taking advantage of the Staten Island Ferry is a great way to see landscape views of the city. Located at the Whitehall Terminal in lower Manhattan, the Staten Island Ferry runs everyday and is always free!