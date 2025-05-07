Five Questions to Ask Before an Interview Is Over

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When interviewing for a company you would like to work for, one of the ways you can stand out from other candidates is through the questions you ask an interviewer. Whether you are talking to a recruiter, a higher-up, or the person who would be a manager, it is important to end an interview with compelling questions that can make the interviewer recall who you are. In this article, I will give you some ideas of questions to ask before the end of your interview, to improve your chances of getting hired.

What is the company culture like?

Although this is a very general question, it is always good to ask about a company’s culture, especially if the interviewer does not mention much about it. Asking about a company’s culture shows that you are genuinely interested in the company’s values and the work environment. Depending on the interviewer, what they share about the company’s culture can be very telling of a good or poor work environment. Asking this can give a better perspective on whether the company values and leadership style align with your values and what you are looking for.

Can you tell me about your experience with (skill, project, etc.)?

Asking this question provides the interviewer with an opportunity to share something about themselves, creating a two-way, more natural conversation. This is something that many interviewers would enjoy answering as they get the opportunity to share their experiences, when for them it usually is the other way around. Asking this question can give you genuine insight into what some of an employee’s tasks may entail, and some of their positives and negatives. This is also a good question as it can be addressed in various ways: You can ask about what the interviewer does for their area of work, but you could also ask about specifics like certain projects the company may do, or technical skills that are involved, to get deeper insight as to what you may end up doing if you get the role. Overall, this question is a great way to get an engaging dialogue while getting honest responses about the area of work.

What are the next steps?

This question should always be asked if you genuinely want to work at the company you’re interviewing for. Oftentimes, companies do not communicate what will happen after an interview, and can even end up ghosting you or leaving you in the dark: This is not only super frustrating, but very confusing, as it is hard to know if you are even getting another interview or an offer. That is why it is so important to ask at the very end what the next steps are, when you will hear back, who you will hear back from, etc. Asking these questions will give you direct instructions on what to expect and when/if you should start preparing for another potential interview, offer, or rejection. It is important to note that depending on the interviewer, the company, and how they do their interview process, that although they may give you next steps that they may not always be accurate: Some may say you will hear back, and still ghost you, or some may give you a timeline but end up taking much longer, etc. With that said, asking about what comes next is still very important, as it shows that you are serious about the opportunity and holds the company accountable to that.

What are the programs offered?

Similar to the second question, this question is good in that you can get more in-depth insight as to how a company provides support for employees, while being able to change it to cater to what you are interested in. Depending on the area of work, you can ask about mentorship programs, student programs, training programs, and more, to show your interest in professional development while getting to hear about how the company will cater to that. Many companies do have some degree of programs for employees, especially those who are students or have just graduated, so it is always good to find out more about that, and what those opportunities entail.

What qualities should a successful employee have to succeed in this role?

Although this can be considered another general question, it is always good to help indirectly inform the interviewer that you want to be successful and you want to know how you could do that. Interviewers may initially say general skills like good communication, managing deadlines, and willingness to learn, but you can continue to go deeper with the question by asking about more technical skills, or what things they would like to see from you in the first hundred days. Narrowing this down further shows your willingness to be successful and shows the interviewer that you are willing to commit to the challenge and set goals for yourself, both of which are great traits to exemplify. Asking this question can give you an idea of how to set yourself up for success before even getting another interview or offer, and gives the interviewer the impression that you are ready to do whatever it takes to excel in the role.

In today’s world, interviews have become much more tedious and have expectations that are hard to grapple with. However, presenting yourself as who you are and leaving a good impression can still make all the difference. Leaving an interview with solid questions is one of the few ways to truly leave a lasting impression on the interviewer, and it is important to take advantage of that.