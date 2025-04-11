Dress Codes: Business Casual Capsule Wardrobe Pieces

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Congratulations! You landed your dream internship. But…what to wear?

In an era of the “office siren” trend and social media influencers who try to convince you that “business casual” includes short skirts and see-through tops, it can be hard to decipher where to find clothes that are appropriate for the workplace but don’t make you feel like you raided grandma’s closet. As someone who’s been through the panic, struggle and came out on the other side, here are my recommendations for business casual capsule pieces and where to find them.

Blazers: Oversized & Fitted

Blazers are a perfect way to dress up jeans or any casual outfit. If you can find one that hits right, it’s also a great way to make summer dresses you might already have in your closet work-appropriate. With so many colors available, you can use blazers as a statement piece or simply to layer. Whether you have a summer internship and a 90-degree commute or are going to be working deep into the cooler fall months, office A/C is the silent (comfort) killer, so it’s great to always have a blazer on hand. 

Dress Pants & Unripped Jeans 

Both dress pants and unripped jeans are great, comfortable options for work. Jeans can be dressed up, and pants dressed down. Both also work great with a wide variety of blouses and tops you might already have in your closet (but if not, we’re getting to those later). Jeans with kitten heels and dress pants with clean white sneakers are some of my favorite ways to style these options. 

Skirts:

While office sirens love to tout their super short skirts, there is an appropriate way to wear skirts in the workplace. I bought one myself this summer and wore it all the time. It was super comfortable, and I got compliments every time I wore it. Whether I paired it with a solid color tee shirt or bodysuit, it was an easy to put together, comfortable outfit that became a rewearable staple for my closet. 

Tops/Blouses:

For me, this has become the area that’s most fun to shop, but it can also be the most overwhelming, with so many options on the market. My two go-to places to shop for these work-friendly tops are H&M and Abercrombie (shocker). Both have affordable options that are super cute and work well with a business casual environment. This area also tends to allow you to repurpose what’s already in your closet the most. Whether you feel most comfortable in a classic button-down or want to modernize your look, there are more options in this area to express yourself with pattern and color while still staying office-appropriate.

Shoes: 

When it comes to shoes, I might as well be the college Carrie Bradshaw. My closet is filled with heeled boots, booties, pumps, wedges, sandals — you name it, I probably have a pair. That being said, it doesn’t take more than two pairs of shoes to have an endless number of stylish outfits. My recommendations? A clean pair of solid white sneakers meant only for office wear, as well as a pair of black kitten heels/short pumps. These two shoes can pair with just about anything and can make all the difference when it comes to dressing up vs. dressing down a fit.

This all being said, there are so many other ways to look stylish and appropriate in the workplace. Pinterest is a girl’s best friend when it comes to ideas (even more so than TikTok, IMO). Use what’s in your closet to your advantage, and repurpose what you can. At the end of the day, your work will be what defines you, not your clothes.

